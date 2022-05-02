dentalcorp Announces Presentations at Investor Conferences in May

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), DNTL Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it intends to present at three investor conferences in May.
- On May 3rd, at 9:30 AM ET, senior management will present at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.
- On May 11th, at 1:00 PM ET, senior management will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference.
- On May 17th, at 10:00 AM ET, senior management will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference.
Interested parties can access the BofA and RBC presentation webcasts by going to 'Events and Presentations' on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website here:
https://www.investors.dentalcorp.ca/site/investor-events-presentations
dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca
SOURCE dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.