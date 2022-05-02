Regional Center of Orange County Announces 2022 Spotlight Award Honorees 10 Individuals and Organizations Honored for Workon Behalf of People with Developmental Disabilities

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) will honor 10 individuals and organizations at its 25th annual Spotlight Awards Monday, May 2. Guest-hosted by Emmy Award-winning reporter Michele Gile of CBS2/KCAL9, the event is happening virtually through streaming media (for the third time, due to the COVID pandemic), with a welcome by Nancy Bargmann, Director of the Department of Developmental Services for the State of California, and introduction by RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.
RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. The 2022 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award Recipients are:
- Family Member: Joan Williams, of Glendora
- RCOC Achievement: Beth Ann Pierce, of Lake Forest; Service Coordinator at Regional Center of Orange County
- Direct Support Professional: Jordan Mapes, of Tustin; employed by L'Arche Wavecrest
- Community Partner: Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine
- Healthcare Professional: Bryan Nokelby, DDS, of Rancho Cordova, Dental Program Consultant, California Department of Health Care Services in Sacramento
- Employer: Chevron Stations, San Ramon-based with stations throughout Orange County
- Self-Advocate: Alex Zavala, person with autism, of Cypress; Environmental Services employee at Kaiser Permanente, Irvine
- Lifetime Achievement: Liza Krassner, of Irvine; administrator, Manager for Accreditation, Program in Public Health, Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences, UC Irvine
- Service Provider: Clear Motivations, Anaheim
- Health & Wellness Achievement: My Day Counts, Anaheim
About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for more than 23,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.
SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.