LUND, Sweden, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period April 25, 2022, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 19,008 own shares ALFVF as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.
The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).
Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated
Weighted
Total daily
25/04/2022
19 008
309.4620
5,882,253.70
26/04/2022
-
-
-
27/04/2022
-
-
-
28/04/2022
-
-
-
29/04/2022
-
-
-
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 6,130,000 shares as of April 25, 2022.
The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 413,326,315.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Henrik G. Welch
Head of Group Treasury
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 70 2638399
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/buybacks-of-shares-in-alfa-laval-during-week-17--2022,c3558543
The following files are available for download:
Share buyback weekly ENG w.17.2022
https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3558543/932ae4bacc36796d.pdf
Share buyback weekly appendix w 17 2022
SOURCE Alfa Laval
