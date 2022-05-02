Zemplee Study Ranks Best U.S. Cities to Age in Place in 2022

America's Baby Boomers are Choosing to Age in Place as the Most Cost-Effective and Enjoyable Way to Spend their Golden Years
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zemplee, a technology platform that utilizes attentive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and passive sensors to help the elderly age in place, today published its "2022 Top 10 U.S. Cities to Age in Place" white paper and senior living guide that ranks cities based on affordability, healthcare, and quality of life. This report conforms with surveys*, that reveal 77 percent of American adults 50 and older want to remain in their homes for the long term.
"At Zemplee, we understand that being at home with the right support system provides the elderly with an independence and lifestyle that are in their best long-term interest, notes Aparna Pujar, CEO of Zemplee. "Our technology allows seniors to age in place gracefully, providing an economic, health and emotional boost to their lives."
The Zemplee guide curates and ranks a list of the best 10 cities to age in place using baseline factors including local taxes, property values, quality of healthcare and size of senior population. The list also considers other relevant criteria associated with aging, such as home health aides per capita and quality of support for caregivers.
Top 10 U.S. Cities for Seniors to Age in Place
- Winchester, Virginia
- Sarasota, Florida
- Raleigh Hills, Oregon
- Grand Junction, Colorado
- Sebastián-Vero Beach, Florida
- San Antonio, Texas
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Bellingham, Washington
- Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- Athens, Georgia
A recent study conducted by an MIT Economist on senior citizens across the U.S points out that where you live matters and can add years to your life. The study revealed that a 65-year-old who moves to a metro area ranked in the top tier of "enhanced longevity" saw a life expectancy bump of 6% in terms of additional years lived.**
*Binette, J. (2021, November 1). 2021 AARP Home and Community Preferences Survey. AARP. Retrieved April 25, 2022, from https://www.aarp.org/research/topics/community/info-2021/2021-home-community-preferences.html
**Peter Dizikes | MIT News Office. (n.d.). Comparing seniors who relocate long-distance shows where you live affects your longevity. MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Retrieved April 25, 2022, from https://news.mit.edu/2021/seniors-relocate-longevity-0901
SOURCE Zemplee
