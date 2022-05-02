American Jewish Committee Proclaims May #JewishandProud Month

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Jewish American Heritage month in the United States, and Israeli Independence Day, Yom Ha'atzmaut, American Jewish Committee (AJC) has designated May as #JewishandProud Month.
"Amid rising antisemitism and a wave of deadly terror attacks on Israel, we're calling on all Jews and all allies to celebrate Jewish identity and unite against all forms of Jew-hatred," said Belle Etra Yoeli, AJC Chief Advocacy Officer.
AJC, the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, first introduced #JewishandProud at the "No Hate, No Fear" Rally in New York City, in January 2020, where over 25,000 Jews and allies marched together against antisemitism. The hashtag went viral on social media, with Jews, allies of all backgrounds, and civil society leaders, expressing their Jewish pride or showing support for the Jewish community.
Throughout the month of May, AJC is encouraging Jews and all people of goodwill to exhibit their pride by:
- Wearing and proudly displaying Judaica, like a kippah or Star of David, when in public.
- Downloading and taking a picture with the #JewishandProud sign, and posting a photo of it on social media and using the hashtag #JewishandProud!
- Sharing one's own #JewishandProud story. A collection of testimonials from Jews around the world will be shared on AJC's social media accounts and website.
- Joining AJC in urging the White House to convene a taskforce to develop a national action plan to fight antisemitism. Sign the petition here.
Allies of the Jewish community are encouraged to participate by downloading a #JewishandProud Ally sign and posting a selfie with it on social media with the hashtag #JewishandProud.
Learn more at AJC.org/JewishandProudMonth.
SOURCE American Jewish Committee
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.