The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd TASE is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 will be published on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after market close.
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the first Quarter of 2022 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.
The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda van der Walde, will host the call followed by Q&A.
Conference Call Dial-in Details (on passcode required):
Israel: 03-9180609
US: 1-888-744-5399 (toll free)
Canada: 1-888-604-5839 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-917-5108 (toll free)
All other Locations: + 972-3-9180609
The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported, in both Hebrew and English, on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA) and on the MAYA website, shortly before the conference call and, subsequently, also on the Company's website, under Investor Relations, whose address is: https://ir.tase.co.il/en
A day after the call, a recording of the English conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under Investor Relations.
The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 in which full and precise information is presented.
https://maya.tase.co.il/en/reports/details/1447314
