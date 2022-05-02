Winston & Strawn Adds Corporate Partner Thomas R. Millar in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Thomas R. Millar as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office. Tom will be joining the firm as a member of the Corporate practice with a special focus in the firm's Energy & Infrastructure industry group.
Tom brings extensive experience in corporate and financial transactions and handles a broad array of power and gas matters before federal courts, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Department of Justice. These matters include the full range of FERC regulatory issues, from structuring complex transactions to the most high-stakes market manipulation enforcement actions.
"Winston has a well-earned reputation for comprehensive, innovative work in the energy sector," said Tom. "The industry's shift toward renewable resources is generating a critical need for in-depth regulatory experience as this transition continues. I look forward to working with the talented team at Winston in addressing these challenges for our clients."
Tom has represented both companies and individuals in several of the most significant power and natural gas market manipulation investigations before FERC and in federal court, with total alleged liability approaching $1 billion. In addition to his enforcement defense and energy litigation practice, Tom regularly advises on the energy regulatory aspects of significant M&A, private equity, and other transactions.
"Transactions related to our energy and infrastructure sector continue to increase, particularly mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and corporate and finance," said David Rogers, Washington, D.C, managing partner. "Tom brings essential energy regulatory experience to these matters in addition to his extensive enforcement defense work before the FERC."
"Tom is one of the most accomplished energy regulatory attorneys in the country, and he exemplifies the high level of talent attracted to Winston & Strawn," said Tom Fitzgerald, Winston chairman. "His experience complements our existing strength in the energy sector and will add significant client value as we continue to grow our capabilities in related litigation and transaction matters."
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
