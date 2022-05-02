HORIZONS HVI CLASS ACTION NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION AND OPT-OUT DEADLINE

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a class action against Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons") on behalf of the following Class:
All persons and entities, wherever they may reside, who held units in Horizons BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Daily Inverse ETF ("HVI") on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") as at the close of business on February 5, 2018, excluding the defendant, its past and present subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, senior employees, partners, legal representatives, heirs, predecessors, successors and assigns.
The action alleges, among other things, that Horizons was negligent in the design, implementation, testing and marketing of HVI, that HVI was too complex and risky to be offered to retail investors, and that flaws in its design caused losses to the Class members. The class action seeks compensation for those losses on behalf of the Class members. The allegations made in the class action have not been proven and are contested by Horizons.
Full details about this action, the rights and options of Class members, the steps in the proceeding, and how to obtain more information are located here: horizonsclassaction.ca.
If you wish to participate in the class action, DO NOTHING.
If you do not wish to participate in the class action, be bound by or receive any benefits from it, you must opt out by sending an opt-out form to RicePoint Administration Inc. by July 4, 2022. The opt-out form can be downloaded here: horizonsclassaction.ca.
To obtain other important information regarding the class action visit horizonsclassaction.ca.
The law firm Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP is representing the Class members and may be contacted at:
Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
179 John Street, Suite 800
Toronto ON M5T 1X4
Tel: 416.217.0110
Fax: 416.217.0220
Admin@HorizonsClassAction.ca
SOURCE Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.