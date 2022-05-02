Crunch Franchise, Undefeated Tribe Announces Newest Location in Yukon, Oklahoma

YUKON, Okla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise, Undefeated Tribe today announced the fall 2022 opening of Crunch Yukon, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities open 24/7. Crunch Yukon is located at 11241 West Reno Avenue.
Founding members will receive pre-opening rates with only $1 enrollment, in addition to a Crunch swag bag, discounts on small group and personal training, and more. Crunch Yukon will begin offering discounted memberships to prospective members in fall of 2022.
Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Yukon will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid's Crunch, tanning and sunless tanning options, HydroMassage® beds, Red Light Therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.
Crunch Yukon is owned by fitness industry veteran Tony Hartl, CEO and Co-Founder of Undefeated Tribe. Hartl plans to open 50 Crunch Fitness locations in Texas and other states.
"We are so excited to bring an outstanding and affordable fitness offering to Yukon," said owner Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Yukon residents."
Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group-training program.
If you are interested in working at Crunch Yukon, please visit https://www.epiccrunchjobs.com/ for more information.
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
SOURCE Crunch
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.