CGTN America: "Tso'l Food: Los Angeles" awarded New York Festivals Bronze Medal

CGTN America releases "Tso'l Food: Los Angeles" awarded New York Festivals Bronze Medal. CGTN America's short series documentary, Tso'l Food, has won a bronze medal in the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards – the premier U.S. competition for international news and entertainment programming.
WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "Tso'l Food: Los Angeles" awarded New York Festivals Bronze Medal
CGTN America's short series documentary, Tso'l Food, has won a bronze medal in the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards – the premier U.S. competition for international news and entertainment programming. It was one of two bronze medalists this year in the festival's Culinary Program category, along with the Food Network's Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro hosted by Ina Garten.
Tso'l Food is a journey through Chinese kitchens in America. The program's first-ever 30-minute episode, 'Tso'l Food: Los Angeles," takes viewers to a pair of Chinatown treasures – the down-home Phoenix Bakery, maker of the finest almond cookies this side of the Pacific, and the nearby Pearl River Deli, where the scent and sizzle of roasted Char Siu barbecue pork is making mouths water. In this city of fads, it is the past that is tantalizing foodies from around the world. Barbecued roast pork, or char siu, first appeared in royal recipe books from the Zhou Dynasty more than 3,000 years ago.
The Tso'l Food team then heads to the San Gabriel Valley and Bistro Na's where Michelin-star chef, Tian Yong, is serving dishes once prepared for Chinese emperors.
The program's name, Tso'l Food, is an homage General Tso's Chicken – a dish featuring flash-fried chicken morsels in a sweet and sour sauce made from chilis, garlic, vinegar, soy sauce and
honey. It is the poster child of Chinese American cuisine, yet it is unknown in China. Like many dishes that Americans call "Chinese" – like chop suey, Crab Rangoon, and the chow mein sandwich – General Tso's Chicken is fan favorite born in the USA.
Tso'l Food also takes a broader look at Chinese immigrants in the U.S. Their quest to build new communities in America has given shape, substance, and taste to a cuisine that is vibrant and diverse, like the country they left behind and the one they now call home.
Read more about "Tso'l Food: Los Angeles", and watch it, here: https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-01/Tso-l-Food-Los-Angeles-17hO2hQVe80/index.html
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
Media Contact
Zeng Siwei, CGTN America, 1 202-393-1850, Distribution@CGTNAmerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.