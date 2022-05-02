CGTN America: "Tso'l Food: Los Angeles" awarded New York Festivals Bronze Medal

CGTN America releases "Tso'l Food: Los Angeles" awarded New York Festivals Bronze Medal. CGTN America's short series documentary, Tso'l Food, has won a bronze medal in the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards – the premier U.S. competition for international news and entertainment programming.

CGTN America's short series documentary, Tso'l Food, has won a bronze medal in the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards – the premier U.S. competition for international news and entertainment programming. It was one of two bronze medalists this year in the festival's Culinary Program category, along with the Food Network's Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro hosted by Ina Garten.

Tso'l Food is a journey through Chinese kitchens in America. The program's first-ever 30-minute episode, 'Tso'l Food: Los Angeles," takes viewers to a pair of Chinatown treasures – the down-home Phoenix Bakery, maker of the finest almond cookies this side of the Pacific, and the nearby Pearl River Deli, where the scent and sizzle of roasted Char Siu barbecue pork is making mouths water. In this city of fads, it is the past that is tantalizing foodies from around the world. Barbecued roast pork, or char siu, first appeared in royal recipe books from the Zhou Dynasty more than 3,000 years ago.

The Tso'l Food team then heads to the San Gabriel Valley and Bistro Na's where Michelin-star chef, Tian Yong, is serving dishes once prepared for Chinese emperors.

The program's name, Tso'l Food, is an homage General Tso's Chicken – a dish featuring flash-fried chicken morsels in a sweet and sour sauce made from chilis, garlic, vinegar, soy sauce and

honey. It is the poster child of Chinese American cuisine, yet it is unknown in China. Like many dishes that Americans call "Chinese" – like chop suey, Crab Rangoon, and the chow mein sandwich – General Tso's Chicken is fan favorite born in the USA.

Tso'l Food also takes a broader look at Chinese immigrants in the U.S. Their quest to build new communities in America has given shape, substance, and taste to a cuisine that is vibrant and diverse, like the country they left behind and the one they now call home.

Read more about "Tso'l Food: Los Angeles", and watch it, here: https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-01/Tso-l-Food-Los-Angeles-17hO2hQVe80/index.html

