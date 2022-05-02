SafetyStratus Creates a New Forum for EHS Mindset to Facilitate Safety Community Growth

Safety professionals can now leverage SafetyStratus' knowledge network from the resource homepage.

PLANO, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus, the most user-friendly enterprise EH&S software platform company that empowers partners to maximize their Environmental, Health, and Safety (EH&S) programs, announced today that after almost a year of crafting conversations about breakthrough solutions and collaborating with global safety industry professionals, the company has released a dedicated webpage for customers seeking to further their knowledge to access these videos and contribute to the conversation.

The collection of videos known as EHS Mindset began a year ago in April of 2021 with a discussion on Process Improvement with Amy Haberman. These videos have been hosted online but will now be accessible as the third addition to the EH&S Knowledge Network, SafetyStratus Resources. EHS Mindset was designed to spark conversations surrounding occupational health, process improvement, and sustainability by bringing together connected professionals, authors, and change agents and engaging them on topics in their respective fields to improve other EH&S professionals' understanding of these growing areas of interest.

These areas all touch on the central goal of EH&S professionals to promote wellness for employees. EH&S professionals will easily grasp the role that safety awareness plays in their position, but our goal at SafetyStratus is to provide opportunities for the community (including ourselves) to learn and grow from sharing stories, experiences, and knowledge and contributing to the conversation. As process improvement entails implementing change within an organization, employees must be able to handle that change. EH&S professionals bettering their understanding of best practices for process improvement will enable them to help their fellow employees through this operation. Finally, the realm of sustainability is becoming increasingly intertwined with the world of EH&S. Acceptance of sustainable goals by organizations is fast becoming a normal practice. As many of the components of sustainability deal directly with the safety and fair treatment of people, it is extremely beneficial for EH&S professionals to have a firm understanding of the breadth of this topic.

"The motivation behind EHS Mindset was to engage and connect with colleagues in other professions, empowering them to drive safety," says EHS Mindset Host Stephenie Langston. "Through making the conversation public, we create so much more opportunity for recognition and appreciation of individual's efforts, and understanding of the technology, the ideas, and the people making safety information more readily available. That's how changes happen, involving others, pooling resources, encouraging participation."

During the time of her career spent as an EH&S professional, Stephenie Langston worked to help implement core changes and updates to processes within the UF EHS department's Biosafety group. Langston managed safety concerns and successfully facilitated the IBC's transition from paper to the online Biosafety Permits module. After receiving her Master's of Business Administration, Stephenie moved on to helping other EH&S professionals as the Customer Success Manager at SafetyStratus. In taking on the additional role of EHS Mindset hostess, Langston displays her passion for sharing safety information with others and brings a unique skill set that is founded on hard work, adapting to change, and making safety more approachable for everyone.

The EHS Mindset videos are an example of art imitating life, as their style has been as diverse as the content. "In developing and implementing anything new, there is always a period of trying things out, and seeing what works." Remarks Langston, "that's 'Learning 101'—a constant process of assessment. Our conversations have all looked different, as we have experimented with various interview formats to determine which one is the best for us and the audience."

About SafetyStratus

SafetyStratus is designed by EH&S professionals for EH&S professionals. Our multi-level technology platform brings user-friendly, practical innovation to Environmental, Health, and Safety management in Academia, Healthcare, Construction, and Manufacturing. Voted best-in-class, our aim is to always be learning. We save lives and the environment by successfully integrating knowledgeable people, sustainable processes, and transformative technology. SafetyStratus has headquarters located in Plano, TX with an employee base of industry experts and leaders, spanning the globe. We offer 24/7 coverage from our ROI-focused services team equipped with digitally transformative technology applications for clientele support.

For more information visit http://www.safetystratus.com or LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

