BUILDER Magazine Honors Landsea Homes as the 2022 Builder of the Year

The newly public home builder earned national recognition after a landmark year of record growth, expansion, and revenue.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda today announced Landsea Homes Corporation LSEA as the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, a Zonda Media brand. Through consecutive strategic moves, the Newport Beach-based home builder saw a historical year of transformation after going public, exceeding $1 billion in revenue, acquiring Vintage Estate Homes, expanding into the Texas and Florida markets, and completing 1,640 closings. All of which culminated to earn Landsea Homes the 47th spot on the coveted Builder 100 list along with the Builder of the Year title.

"Landsea Homes unequivocally earned the Builder of the Year award through its methodical approach to sustainability and growth," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Its commitment and dedication to designing healthy and environmentally sustainable homes has set the home builder apart as an industry leader, which has been demonstrated by its success. We are proud to honor Landsea Homes with this award."

Landsea Homes was formed in 2013, went public in January 2021, acquired Vintage Estate Homes, a Florida-based builder in May, and established a $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility in the fall. The growth allowed the builder to purchase over 900 lots in a master-planned community in Texas. Additionally, Landsea Homes expanded its already-established Arizona and California markets, adding over 2,300 and 1,000 homesites, respectively. Landsea Homes closed the fiscal year with an impressive 40% growth on a year-over-year basis.

"It is a supreme honor to be named Builder of the Year, especially this year, given our company's incredible growth. We continue to move into more markets and expand our brand strategically and quickly, and are building an ever-increasing number of high-quality, High Performance Homes that allow people to truly live in their element," said John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes. "Our leadership team and employees across all divisions are proud to receive this recognition from a publication as esteemed as BUILDER magazine."

Adding to its Builder of the Year qualifications is the company's unique holistic approach to sustainability via its High Performance Homes program, a four-tiered system focusing on automation, sustainability, energy savings, and healthy lifestyle. All of Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes:

Utilize Apple® HomeKit to consolidate home automations;

Are built with energy-efficient appliances and technologies;

Use environmentally conscious building materials and waste recycling programs during construction; and

Come equipped with whole-home air purifiers and thermostats that alert homeowners when filters need to be changed.

Following a successful 2021, Landsea Homes continued its streak with the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders in January 2022. Together with the 103rd-ranked builder's numbers, Landsea Homes' closings come to 2,228, which would move the builder to the 37th spot on the Builder 100 list.

"Every member of the Landsea Homes team pours their heart and energy into building the highest quality homes where lifelong memories are made. We approach every project with the utmost commitment and excitement. To be recognized as Builder of the Year is a reflection on all the hard work, high standards and dedication set forth by the team, and is a great driver to build on this momentum in the future," said Mike Forsum, president and COO of Landsea Homes.

The Builder of the Year winner is chosen from the ranks of the annual Builder 100 list, developed from data gathered by Zonda. This award recognizes leaders within the home building industry who exemplify a passion and commitment to excellence in new-home construction.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation LSEA is a publicly traded residential home builder based in Newport Beach, Calif. that designs and builds best-in-class suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

About BUILDER

BUILDER is the leading brand in the residential construction industry and delivers a strategic platform of data and media products. Through its award-winning journalism and in-person events, BUILDER is the trusted source for top builders, developers, architects, and other industry professionals. BUILDER is powered by Zonda, the largest information service provider of data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

