Freedom Financial Network Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employer List

Digital personal finance company Freedom Financial Network recognized for its efforts to promote employees' mental and physical health.
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company, announced today it has been named to the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers list in the large company category. The annual award program, presented by the Phoenix Business Journal, honors employers that motivate their employees to achieve and maintain wellness through a strong emphasis on mental and physical health.
"Freedom Financial Network takes pride in thoughtfully engaging our employees and proactively offering and promoting our wellness programs to enhance their experience with the Company," said Linda Luman, executive vice president of human resources. "We are honored by this distinction, and we are committed to uplifting employees with our ongoing health and wellness initiatives and welcoming new employees who will help us continue to build our great culture."
From benefits fairs and blood drives to free flu shots, mobile mammograms and other programs, FFN has a number of health and wellness initiatives to help employees stay healthy. In addition, FFN offers these benefits to its employees:
- Comprehensive medical, dental and vision programs
- Paid time off (PTO), including PTO for your birthday and sick days
- Parental leave
- Pet insurance
- PTO for volunteer work
- 401(k) with employer match
- Virgin Pulse and Ginger apps
- Employee Assistance Program
FFN was named to the annual award program's large company category, which recognizes organizations with 1,500 to 4,499 employees. Approximately 2,000 of FFN's over 2,500 employees are based in the digital personal finance company's Tempe, Ariz., offices. FFN has been named to the Phoenix Business Journal's annual "Best Places to Work" list 11 times, including winning first place in the extra-large company category in 2021. FFN has also been named one of "Arizona's Most Admired Companies" by AZBigMedia and a "Top Workplace" by the Arizona Republic.
Visit our careers page for more information about positions at Freedom Financial Network.
For the full list of Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers winners, visit:
https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/subscriber-only/2022/04/29/arizonas-healthiest-employers-large-cos.html
About Freedom Financial Network
Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company. We do what traditional banks don't: Put people first. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans (FreedomPlus), home equity loans (Lendage), help with debt (Freedom Debt Relief), and even financial tools and education (Bills.com). Freedom Financial Network has more than 2,300 dedicated employees across California, Arizona and Texas and is recognized as a Best Place to Work.
For information on career opportunities at Freedom Financial Network, visit: https://jobs.freedomfinancialnetwork.com/
