Grass Trimmer Market Size to Grow by USD 297.74 Mn | 48% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Grass Trimmer Market share will witness a YOY growth of 1.95% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (cordless, electric, and gas), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). One of the main drivers of the Grass Trimmer Market is increasing gardening and landscaping activities that include the servicing and maintenance of gardens and landscapes in both residential and commercial properties.

Vendor Insights

The Grass Trimmer Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Blount International Inc.

Emak Spa

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corp.

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. The Toro Co.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 48 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for grass trimmers. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe.

The expansion of the grass trimmer market in North America will be aided by new product launches, greater usage of online platforms to purchase garden improvement equipment, higher demand for multi-functional grass trimmers, and the rising popularity of cordless grass trimmers over the projected period.

Furthermore, the growing number of self-contained dwellings in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, will increase the demand for grass trimmers in the residential sector.

Key Segment Analysis

The cordless category will gain considerable market share in grass trimmers. The accompanying benefits of cordless lawn trimmers, such as simple movement without the trouble of recharging or connecting an electric cord, zero emissions, minimal/nonexistent noise, and the availability of a pull start mechanism, are credited with the growth.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The expanding gardening and landscaping activities, which include the service and maintenance of gardens and landscapes in both residential and commercial properties, are one of the important reasons driving the worldwide grass trimmer market growth. Another trend that is predicted to positively influence the industry in the forecast period is innovation in terms of technology improvement, performance, features, design, and product efficiency due to ongoing R&D and invention.

However, one of the major roadblocks to the global grass trimmer market's growth is safety concerns about DIY gardening equipment use, as any failure to operate them according to the user manual can endanger the operator's safety or result in an undesirable result.

Grass Trimmer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 297.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Blount International Inc., Emak Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Makita Corp., MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and The Toro Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Cordless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cordless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cordless - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Electric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Exhibit 52: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Overview

& Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 53: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Product and service

& Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 54: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.4 Blount International Inc.

Exhibit 55: Blount International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Blount International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Blount International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Blount International Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Emak Spa

Exhibit 59: Emak Spa - Overview



Exhibit 60: Emak Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Emak Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Emak Spa - Segment focus

11.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 67: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Husqvarna AB

Exhibit 68: Husqvarna AB - Overview



Exhibit 69: Husqvarna AB - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Husqvarna AB – Key news



Exhibit 71: Husqvarna AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Husqvarna AB - Segment focus

11.8 Makita Corp.

Exhibit 73: Makita Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Makita Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Makita Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Makita Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 MTD Products Inc.

Exhibit 77: MTD Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: MTD Products Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: MTD Products Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 80: MTD Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.11 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Exhibit 86: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Overview

& Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 87: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Product and service

& Decker Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 88: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. – Key news

& Decker Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 89: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 The Toro Co.

Exhibit 90: The Toro Co. - Overview



Exhibit 91: The Toro Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: The Toro Co. – Key news



Exhibit 93: The Toro Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: The Toro Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

