Grass Trimmer Market Size to Grow by USD 297.74 Mn | 48% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Grass Trimmer Market share will witness a YOY growth of 1.95% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (cordless, electric, and gas), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). One of the main drivers of the Grass Trimmer Market is increasing gardening and landscaping activities that include the servicing and maintenance of gardens and landscapes in both residential and commercial properties.
Vendor Insights
The Grass Trimmer Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Blount International Inc.
- Emak Spa
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- Makita Corp.
- MTD Products Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- The Toro Co.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 48 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for grass trimmers. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe.
The expansion of the grass trimmer market in North America will be aided by new product launches, greater usage of online platforms to purchase garden improvement equipment, higher demand for multi-functional grass trimmers, and the rising popularity of cordless grass trimmers over the projected period.
Furthermore, the growing number of self-contained dwellings in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, will increase the demand for grass trimmers in the residential sector.
Key Segment Analysis
The cordless category will gain considerable market share in grass trimmers. The accompanying benefits of cordless lawn trimmers, such as simple movement without the trouble of recharging or connecting an electric cord, zero emissions, minimal/nonexistent noise, and the availability of a pull start mechanism, are credited with the growth.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The expanding gardening and landscaping activities, which include the service and maintenance of gardens and landscapes in both residential and commercial properties, are one of the important reasons driving the worldwide grass trimmer market growth. Another trend that is predicted to positively influence the industry in the forecast period is innovation in terms of technology improvement, performance, features, design, and product efficiency due to ongoing R&D and invention.
However, one of the major roadblocks to the global grass trimmer market's growth is safety concerns about DIY gardening equipment use, as any failure to operate them according to the user manual can endanger the operator's safety or result in an undesirable result.
Grass Trimmer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 297.74 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.95
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Blount International Inc., Emak Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Makita Corp., MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and The Toro Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Cordless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Cordless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Cordless - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Electric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Competitive Scenario
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Exhibit 52: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.4 Blount International Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Blount International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Blount International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Blount International Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 58: Blount International Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Emak Spa
- Exhibit 59: Emak Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Emak Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Emak Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Emak Spa - Segment focus
- 11.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 67: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Husqvarna AB
- Exhibit 68: Husqvarna AB - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Husqvarna AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Husqvarna AB – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Husqvarna AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Husqvarna AB - Segment focus
- 11.8 Makita Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Makita Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Makita Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Makita Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Makita Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 MTD Products Inc.
- Exhibit 77: MTD Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: MTD Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: MTD Products Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 80: MTD Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key news
- Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.11 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Exhibit 86: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 89: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 The Toro Co.
- Exhibit 90: The Toro Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: The Toro Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: The Toro Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 93: The Toro Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: The Toro Co. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
