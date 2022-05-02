Popular BTM Operator: Bitcoin of America Launches New Website and Blog

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America has officially launched a newly redesigned website and blog. The popular operator has created an all-new modern design that features their services. Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, they are known for their customer support
The popular operator has made a lot of exciting changes this year. They recently announced their addition of dogecoin to their Bitcoin ATMs. They also have continued their promotion for women in crypto by sending their all-female team to Bitcoin 2022 in Miami for a second time. Bitcoin of America has seen tremendous growth already in 2022. They currently have around 2000 Bitcoin ATMs across the United States.
Bitcoin of America is hoping that their new website will better serve their customers and provide a more user-friendly experience. The website is fast and easy to navigate, while also incorporating the company's brand. The new blog features different categories that are popular in the cryptocurrency industry. It is an easy way for customers to keep up with the latest news on cryptocurrency and the company
They are also planning on launching a newsletter that customers can subscribe to. The newsletter will feature company updates and even potential promos. Bitcoin of America's goal is to provide their customers with the best experience and keep them informed on any updates to their services.
SOURCE Bitcoin of America
