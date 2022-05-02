Texas Celebrates the Impact of the Travel and Tourism Industry During National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1-7, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the travel and tourism industry's importance to the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott designated May 1-7 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas, in conjunction with the U.S. Travel Association's National Travel and Tourism Week.
The travel and tourism industry is one of the most critical drivers of the Texas economy and was one of the hardest hit industries from Covid-19. Pre-pandemic, the Texas travel industry experienced a decade of expansion from 2011 – 2019 with travel spending of $83 billion generating an economic impact of nearly $170 billion to the Texas economy, supporting 1.3 million Texas jobs. Recovery is underway, and over the last year, travel spending was at roughly 92% of pre-pandemic levels, well ahead of the national average.
Texas is one of the most popular travel destinations in the United States offering a variety of unforgettable experiences and destinations for everybody, with its warm sandy beaches, picturesque mountains, breathtaking landmarks, diverse urban centers and unexpected gems around each corner.
As part of National Travel and Tourism Week, Travel Texas along with the U.S. Travel Association will showcase what travel means to Texas jobs, economic growth and personal well-being. The theme of this year's Travel and Tourism Week, "The Future of Travel," highlights the travel industry's resiliency and history of economic impact to both the nation and state.
Begin planning your next Texas vacation by visiting www.TravelTexas.com, and connecting with Travel Texas on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more details about National Travel and Tourism Week and the economic impact of travel in Texas, please visit www.travel.texas.gov.
About Travel Texas: The mission of Travel Texas is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state domestic and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to the state.
SOURCE Travel Texas
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.