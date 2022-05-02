Treehouse announces the premiere of their new film, "Resilience in Foster Care."

SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of May as National Foster Care Month, Treehouse is excited to announce the free premiere of its new short documentary, Resilience in Foster Care, followed by a panel discussion on Wednesday, May 11th from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm at The Majestic Bay Theatre in Ballard.
Hosted by Treehouse CEO Dr. Lisa Chin, the film features five alumni of care as they share their experience navigating the foster care system. It traces their personal journeys and how they find their way to adulthood through persistence, tenacity and self-determination. And it provides a glimpse into the change needed to better support youth in foster care.
Treehouse is taking a serious stand to eradicate the foster care-to-prison and school-to-prison pipelines, and we invite you to get involved. We know that when we collectively invest in intentional, individualized support for our youth in foster care. We can create a world where they have every opportunity to pursue their hopes and dreams.
-Dr. Lisa Chin, Treehouse CEO
Join Treehouse at the free screening of this important film on May 11th at 6:00 pm. The panel discussion will include foster care alumni, who will discuss their experiences in foster care, their resilience, and hopes for the future. We are looking forward to seeing you to help celebrate the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals and learn more about what young people experiencing foster care need to succeed.
About Treehouse
Established in 1988, Treehouse is Washington's leading organization addressing the academic and other essential supports of more than 7,800 youth in foster care. Treehouse was founded on the belief that youth experiencing foster care deserve a community committed to their success. Contact the Treehouse team at info@treehouseforkids.org.
