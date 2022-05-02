eCapital Acquires CNH Finance

Transaction supports eCapital's expansion into healthcare industry
MIAMI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading finance provider for businesses across North America and the UK, today announced the acquisition of CNH Finance, a Connecticut-based, specialty finance company focused on the healthcare industry.
The deal, which closed Monday, May 2nd, 2022, advances eCapital's long term growth strategy to expand its specialty finance business through the acquisition of companies and portfolios that fit its growth model.
"The addition of CNH Finance complements our current offering and supports our growth strategy as we continue to advance our position in the finance industry," said Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital. "CNH Finance has deep expertise and a talented team that will be key as we expand into the healthcare industry."
Building upon the high service standards and funding solutions CNH Finance clients have come to expect, eCapital is committed to providing a seamless transition for all clients, staff, and partners.
"We have built a successful, specialized lending company over the last 12 years. Now is the right time in our evolution to become part of a larger organization with access to the capital, technology and reach we need to scale," said Tim Peters, CEO of CNH Finance. "We look forward to being part of the eCapital family and expanding our opportunities to serve the healthcare industry."
CNH Finance is eCapital's 12th acquisition within the alternative finance sector in the last four years. The purchase supports the company's corporate vision of becoming the leading financing provider throughout North America and the U.K.
Hovde Group, LLC served as advisor to CNH Finance.
eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK. By leveraging a team of over 600 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as freight factoring, invoice factoring, lines of credit, asset-based lending, payroll funding, and equipment financing, eCapital ensures businesses have the funds they need to do more. Through its Freight Factoring, Commercial Finance, Staffing and Asset-Based Lending divisions, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions for over 80 industries. To learn more about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.
SOURCE eCapital Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.