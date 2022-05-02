TowerData and FreshAddress Launch a New Brand Identity, AtData

The unification of two powerhouse email companies establishes the benchmark for first party email data enhancement.

NEWTON, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TowerData, LLC and FreshAddress, LLC, which recently merged, today announced their rebranding as AtData, The Email Address Experts®. The AtData brand represents the culmination of over 20 years of our combined expertise in providing technology-driven email solutions that help companies capture accurate, safe and complete first party data.

First party data starts with an email address, and our new name plus our tagline 'The Email Address Experts,' carried forward from FreshAddress, conveys our core strength. Similarly, the AtData logo, featuring the @ symbol, symbolizes how email data is at the center of identity in our increasingly digital-first environment.

AtData's goal is to help our customers take control of their first party email data collection, accelerate revenue growth, minimize the cost of fraud and drive their data-oriented business strategies. Powered by AtData's unparalleled email data assets, with information on 98% of U.S. emails, we offer a complete set of solutions for achieving these objectives:

E mail Verification – Prevent dead, inaccurate or malicious email addresses from corrupting your list and increase delivery to the inbox with our verification services – Email Validation, SafeToSend, and ListGuard.

– Prevent dead, inaccurate or malicious email addresses from corrupting your list and increase delivery to the inbox with our verification services – Email Validation, SafeToSend, and ListGuard. Identity – Match demographic and contact data to up to 80% of U.S. email and postal addresses for improved targeting and personalization utilizing our identity services – Email Append, Postal Append, Email Change of Address (ECOA), and Email Intelligence.

– Match demographic and contact data to up to 80% of U.S. email and postal addresses for improved targeting and personalization utilizing our identity services – Email Append, Postal Append, Email Change of Address (ECOA), and Email Intelligence. Fraud Prevention – Prevent fraud, mitigate risk and protect the integrity of your database utilizing our fraud API.

– Prevent fraud, mitigate risk and protect the integrity of your database utilizing our fraud API. Engagement – Recognize anonymous website visitors, segment & win back customers and get higher response rates utilizing Email Activity Signals and Website Visitor Identification.

CEO, Tom Burke, commented, "As we integrated the two companies and looked forward, we realized that, despite TowerData's and FreshAddress' rich legacies and strong reputations, our team and vision was best served by a new brand that captured our shared strength and our future potential. We take great pride in the fact that our clients and partners turn to us first when looking for email-based solutions, and the AtData brand encompasses our belief in the email address as the key to identity and the access point to a wealth of information companies can use to maximize revenues while minimizing risk."

AtData continues to evolve and grow its email data services while retaining its dedication to exceptional customer service, privacy compliance and data security. Headquartered in Newton, MA, with offices across the U.S., AtData has enabled its roster of clients and partners in virtually every business sector to grow and improve bottom line profitability through the innovative use of customer email information.

This new branding will be reflected in the name, website and services, effective today. Please explore our new information at www.AtData.com.

About AtData

AtData, The Email Address Experts®, is a technology-driven provider of email address solutions that help companies take control of their first party email data collection, accelerate revenue growth, minimize the cost of fraud and drive data-oriented business strategies. Powered by AtData's assets of over 1.5 billion historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, solutions include market-leading Email Verification and hygiene services, Identity Matching, Fraud Prevention and Email Retargeting. For more information, visit AtData.com.

