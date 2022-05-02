Media Advisory - CMHC 2021 Annual Report and Annual Public Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - CMHC will release its 2021 Annual Report on Wednesday, May 4 at 12:30 pm Eastern Time. The contents of the report will be presented at CMHC's Annual Public Meeting, which will take place on Wednesday May 4 at 1:30 pm.

The annual report details accomplishments over the year, including the steps taken by the Corporation in all areas of its business to maintain its status as a high-performing organization while providing valuable services and delivering important programs for Canadians.

Media can listen to the Annual Public Meeting on a bilingual conference call and will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end. To participate in this conference call, please contact us at the following email address: media@cmhc.ca

A public webcast option will also be provided.

CMHC Annual Public Meeting Webcast

The Report will be made available at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time at:

https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/about-cmhc/corporate-reporting/cmhc-annual-report

