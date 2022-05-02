Media Advisory - CMHC 2021 Annual Report and Annual Public Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - CMHC will release its 2021 Annual Report on Wednesday, May 4 at 12:30 pm Eastern Time. The contents of the report will be presented at CMHC's Annual Public Meeting, which will take place on Wednesday May 4 at 1:30 pm.
The annual report details accomplishments over the year, including the steps taken by the Corporation in all areas of its business to maintain its status as a high-performing organization while providing valuable services and delivering important programs for Canadians.
Media can listen to the Annual Public Meeting on a bilingual conference call and will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end. To participate in this conference call, please contact us at the following email address: media@cmhc.ca
A public webcast option will also be provided. Note that this is to listen and watch only. Media will still need to dial in to the conference call to participate in the Q&A session. The webcast can be accessed on the day of the call at the following link:
CMHC Annual Public Meeting Webcast
The Report will be made available at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time at:
https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/about-cmhc/corporate-reporting/cmhc-annual-report
