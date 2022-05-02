KPMG LLP NAMES SANDY TORCHIA VICE CHAIR - TALENT AND CULTURE

Appointment Unifies KPMG's Talent and Culture Groups, Bolstering Efforts to Evolve the Firm's People Strategy and Experience, Attract and Retain Top Talent and Drive Client Success

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Sandy Torchia to the role of Vice Chair – Talent and Culture. In this newly created role, Torchia will bring together the firm's Talent and Culture groups under one unified organization to grow talent and foster a culture of inclusion and innovation while extending its leadership position in supporting employees' mental, physical, social and financial well-being.

In this role, Torchia will join the firm's management committee after serving as national managing partner for KPMG's Advisory practice and work closely with KPMG's leadership teams to position talent and culture as strategic enablers of the firm's business strategy. She will oversee all Human Resources and Culture activities, including compensation, benefits, campus and experienced hire recruiting, training and talent management.

"It is critical that we rethink how we are organized to foster a foundation for rich and impactful career growth and cultural experiences for our talented people while staying nimble and responsive to support them when they need it most," said Paul Knopp, Chair and CEO, KPMG LLP. "I am thrilled to have Sandy spearhead this new structure and am confident that we are well-positioned to lead in today's red-hot labor market."

Talent and culture as strategic enablers to deliver value for clients

During her 25-year career at KPMG, Torchia has held several leadership positions. She led a multibillion-dollar business as national managing partner for KPMG's Advisory practice, where she was responsible for advancing strategy, driving growth and innovation and developing the practice's diverse and inclusive culture. She also led several multimillion-dollar U.S. and global businesses, including leading the firm's practice focused on managing information technology risk as well as its U.S. Risk Advisory Solutions practice.

"Leading KPMG's always-evolving Advisory practice has taught me that listening with humility, thinking differently and acting boldly is immensely important to creating the type of differentiated employee experience that will attract talent and serve clients with excellence," said Torchia. "It is imperative that we continue to care for our people by providing flexibility while fostering connection, focusing on their well-being, providing robust rewards and recognition, and supporting them in critical life moments. The actions and habits that we cultivate by upholding a shared set of values are the foundation of our firm's culture."

Continuing to pioneer innovative people-focused benefits, policies and culture

In addition to driving forward a differentiated strategy to attract, develop and retain top talent, KPMG has taken bold actions in recent years to unlock the power of its people. This includes investing $160M in across-the-board salary adjustments for all KPMG professionals and instituting enhancements to its benefits and compensation package focused on mental, physical, emotional and social well-being. Additionally, the firm continues to cultivate ample learning and development opportunities through its previous $450 million investment in KPMG Lakehouse.

Drawing on her Advisory experience, Torchia will advance KPMG's hybrid work model, "Flex with Purpose," which reimagines the future of work with employee experience first — combining the benefits of flexibility with meaningful in-person connections that build lasting relationships, drive innovative thinking and create new opportunities to deliver value to clients. She will also work closely with Elena Richards, KPMG's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, to drive the firm's diversity, equity and inclusion priorities — including attracting, retaining and advancing underrepresented talent as outlined in KPMG's Accelerate 2025 strategy.

The recipient of numerous accolades, Torchia was named to the Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council's Top 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the industry and recognized as one of the 50 Most Powerful Latinas by the Association of Latino Professionals For America in 2021. She was also selected as one of Consulting Magazine's 2018 Women Leaders in Consulting in the Excellence in Leadership category and one of Crain's 2019 New York Notable Women in Accounting & Consulting. Torchia currently serves on the audit committee for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and is a board member of the KPMG U.S. Foundation.

