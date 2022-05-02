Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Size To Reach USD 755.26 MN In 2030 Due To Increasing Application Of Gnps In Textiles And Composites, Due To Their Ability To Improve Crystallinity And Thermal Stability Of Products, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global graphene nanoplatelets market size is expected to reach USD 755.26 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 34.63% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Graphene has played a major role in the building & construction industry, and graphene nanoplatelets are rapidly gaining popularity as smart materials to enhance durability of ordinary cement. In future, increasing population, coupled with increase in investments in building and construction projects, supported by advancements in construction technologies, are expected to drive market revenue growth.

Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNPs) find applications in the smart fabric industry, as fabrics coated with GNPs improve crystallinity and thermal stability of products. In recent years, demand for flexible and self-powered wearable textile devices has increased significantly. Graphene coated textile-based wearable devices have been used for energy harvesting and storage, due to their outstanding mechanical, electrical, and electronic properties.GNPs are more suitable than graphene oxide for applications that require high electrical conductivity. Incorporation of conductive nanoparticles on/inside fibrous networks most often targets textiles' direct functionalization, however, this approach has also yielded brilliant results in applications related to electrochemical sensors, Supercapacitors (SCs), and generators. Modern technologies are being adopted at a faster rate in the textile industry, which is driving product demand.

Graphene nanoplatelets are classified as M-GNPs, C-GNPs, H-GNPs, and R-GNPs, of which the C-grade material is available in High Purity (HP) form. Grade C particles consist of aggregates of micron-sized platelets with a particle diameter of fewer than two microns and a particle thickness of a few nanometers. Since this grade is of high purity, it is an effective ingredient in inks or coatings for fuel cells, electrolyzers, and various other applications. The C-GNPs segment is, therefore, expected to register a relatively faster growth rate than other product types during the forecast period. C-GNPs can significantly enhance performance of primers, coatings, paints, wax, and lubricants, which is increasing their demand in these applications. Furthermore, graphene nanoplatelets have the potential to enhance properties, such as mechanical, barrier, and lubricating properties of new and existing car care products. Increasing automotive sales globally, rising consumer disposable income, and new car washing techniques are likely increase use of car care products, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In December 2020 , Haydale signed an exclusive distributor agreement with iCraft, the graphene nano-platelets enhanced PPE mask manufacturer. The agreement covers the UK and Europe markets.

, Haydale signed an exclusive distributor agreement with iCraft, the graphene nano-platelets enhanced PPE mask manufacturer. The agreement covers the UK and markets. In January 2022 , Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) introduced a line of industrial anti-corrosion primers based on its well-established Genable branded dispersion of graphene nanoplatelets. The two new primers are complementary routes to the market, which management expects will accelerate the adoption of company's protective coating products.

, Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) introduced a line of industrial anti-corrosion primers based on its well-established Genable branded dispersion of graphene nanoplatelets. The two new primers are complementary routes to the market, which management expects will accelerate the adoption of company's protective coating products. Electrical & electronics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021, as wearable electronic devices made of graphene nanoplatelets have gained traction in recent years, due to their low sheet resistance and flexibility.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing use of graphene nanoplatelets in automotive applications.

market is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing use of graphene nanoplatelets in automotive applications. Some major companies operating in the global market include CVD Equipment Corporation, Global Graphene Group, XG Sciences Inc., ACS Materials LLC, Group Nanoxplore Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, Directa Plus PLC, Graphene Laboratories Inc., Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co. Ltd, Haydale Graphene Industries Inc., Applied Graphene Materials Inc., Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd, Strem Chemicals, Inc., CealTech, and Vorbeck Materials.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global graphene nanoplatelets market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

