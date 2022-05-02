D2 Solutions shifts focus to Technology, Unveils New Name, and Creates New Technology-Driven Platform for Health Care Stakeholders

Accelerating efficiencies in the specialty pharmacy market through technology-driven digital solutions for manufacturers, channel distribution partners and payers
ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's time to meet the new D2 Solutions -- a leading provider of technology-based health care solutions and consulting services. Formerly D2 Consulting, we're the same expert team you know, but we've changed our name to reflect how we're reaching across the pharmaceutical industry to create real solutions for stakeholders including manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals, clinic offices and support providers.
D2 is pleased to announce the launch of D2 Digital Solutions, a comprehensive technology-enabling platform for health care stakeholders. Over the last 4 years, in response to client demand, D2 Solutions has expanded its digital offerings to provide an end-to-end platform to address every step of a patient's medication journey. According to Dean Erhardt, D2 Solutions CEO and President, "D2 Digital Solutions is focused on alleviating patient friction points from the moment a prescriber generates a specialty prescription, navigating through the initial therapy start, and continuing along a patient's entire medication journey."
Leveraging technology, D2 provides its clients an automated Prior Authorization process for medical and pharmacy benefit medications, interoperability with over 300 electronic health record systems, while enabling innovative digital patient engagement and creative financial solutions. "These solutions are being utilized by multiple health care constituents and stakeholders, including patients, hospitals, manufacturers, providers, and specialty pharmacies to attain operational efficiencies and create a better patient experience," said Kirby Eng, R.PH, VP of Digital Solutions.
In addition, Mr. Erhardt added "D2's technology offerings will continue to evolve to meet the everchanging health care market based on our clients ongoing requirements and the need to create a more consumer friendly patient experience."
About D2
D2 Solutions empowers health care leaders with a unique combination of SaaS solutions and deep consulting expertise. We bring pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, pharmacies & support providers, and patients together, empowering manufacturers to bring therapies to market faster and pharmacies to bring those therapies to the patients who need them. We lead manufacturers through the commercialization process, adding value to Trade & Distribution, Market Access & Reimbursement, and Patient Services. We also stand with pharmacies and hospital IDNs, providing the guidance they need to achieve compliance and licensure, solve regulatory challenges, and better connect with patients. Our proprietary technologies move clients even closer to their goals, finding that one point where everything moves forward.
For more information on D2, please visit http://www.D2rx.com.
Media Contact:
Jeff Siwak : jeff.siwak@d2rx.com
Phone: 314.494.1765
Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/22309464
Media Contact
Jeff Siwak, D2 Solutions, 1 314 494 1765, jeff.siwak@d2rx.com
SOURCE D2 Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.