The National Military Spouse Network Sets May 6 for Annual 'NMSN National Day of Advocacy'

LORTON, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network (NMSN), the premiere organization supporting the professional growth and development of the nation's military spouses, has set May 6, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, for its annual "NMSN National Day of Advocacy (#NMSNAdvocacy)" initiative to raise awareness among legislators about important issues affecting the nation's military spouses. This is a hybrid event, where NMSN members can meet both on-site on Capitol Hill, in local legislative offices, and virtually with their congressional representatives and staff.

Among the chief topics this year is H.R. 2974, aka, the Military Spouse Hiring Act, a universally popular and bipartisan bill designed to address the stubbornly high military spouse unemployment rate that remains way above the overall U.S. rate. The legislation would expand the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to include military spouses as a target group and currently has 109 bi-partisan cosponsors. New this year is a Senate companion bill, S 3909.

Members also will discuss the findings of the 2022 National Military Spouse Network White Paper presented by USAA. The latest report, "The Military Spouse Employment Dilemma: The Multi-Million Dollar Question That No One Is Asking…Until Now", redefines the problem of military spouse unemployment from merely finding spouses a job to helping them secure a career they can grow into and keep. The White Paper offers five actionable recommendations to address challenges to military spouse employment.

WHY: Military spouses face limited professional work opportunities due to frequent moves, relocation to remote locations where work opportunities are scarce and don't meet their professional needs, as well as a range of federal restrictions on their employment options.

Other issues of interest include financial vesting programs

Expanding the State Department's Domestic Employees Teleworking Overseas (DETO) Program

Creating a Military Spouse Small Business Administration (SBA) Small-Business Concern classification to cover self-employed spouses

Developing a military spouse experience map that ensures employment benefits/resources are accessible to military spouses through each military lifecycle

WHO: Military spouses, employers, advocates, and allies working in the military spouse employment space

WHEN: Military Spouse Appreciation Day, Friday, May 6, 2022. While registration is now closed, military spouse advocates around the country should contact their legislators on this day to thank them for their support and encourage they renew their commitment to the military community.

MORE: FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) included a recommendation for a study on military spouse employment resulting from the input and expertise of NMSN. Section 567 in the NDAA authorized the study and culminated NMSN's years-long effort to effect positive change for career-minded and entrepreneurial military spouses whose unemployment rate remains far above the U.S. rate.

Through NMSN Founder and President Sue Hoppin's leadership, NMSN continues to advocate for military spouses in the U.S. and across the globe, giving voice to the challenges faced by career-minded military spouses and the important issues that would enhance their work opportunities. Interviews are available with Hoppin.

About National Military Spouse Network

Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. NMSN creates a community of military spouse professionals, businesses, academics, and media to share expertise and craft innovative solutions on both balancing a viable career with the military lifestyle and laying the foundation for a successful career post military life. For more information on NMSN, visit www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org. Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at www.facebook.com/NMSNetwork.

