Acclaimed Women-Owned Business AVIE! Medspa in Leesburg, VA to Celebrate 13-Year Anniversary with a Celebration on May 19

Acclaimed AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center in Loudoun County, Virginia is celebrating their 13-year anniversary with a celebration event on May 19 at DC Prime in Ashburn, Virginia.

LEESBURG, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center is thrilled to be celebrating 13 years of aesthetic and wellness success as a women-owned business — and everyone is invited! Here are the event details for those who would like to attend:

13th Anniversary Celebration!

Where: DC Prime Steakhouse, 20120 Lakeview Center Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20147

20147 When: Thursday, May 19, 2022 , 5 - 9 p.m.

, What: Wine, Beer and Avie!

Call AVIE! at 703.737.0197 by May 16 to RSVP

Guests will enjoy a signature cocktail, appetizers, event-only specials, demonstrations, goodie bags and gift with purchase (while supplies last).

As a small, women-owned business, it brings the AVIE! team such joy and honor to be able to serve the Loudoun County community for 13 years and counting. They are committed to providing the very best treatments available, along with top-quality training, care and client experience.

To learn more, schedule a consultation or RSVP for the event by May 16, please call 703.737.0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com today.

About AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center

AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, Virginia since opening in March 2009. Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Director Khalique Zahir, MD, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients' needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.

Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. Services include EMSCULPT®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EMTONE®, Halo™, microneedling, VirtueRF microneedling, Emsella®, CoolSculpting®, Ultherapy®, Botox®, Juvéderm® Ultra XC, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Vollure™ XC, Voluma® XC, Volbella® XC, chemical peels, MicroLaserPeel®, BBL® photofacials, MOXI™, HydraFacial® Syndeo™, dermaplaning, skin tightening, ProFractional™ Skin Resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP, PRFM, vitamin B12 shots and blepharoplasty by Dr. Zahir. AVIE! has performed over 315,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care. Consultations are complimentary and financing is available. For more information, please call 703-870-3844 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.

About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician

Kim Marinetto has over 33 years of experience as a registered nurse. In the past 15 years, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification in 2006, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, sclerotherapy and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim is an Aesthetic Provider Council member for Alastin® Skincare USA. She has done extensive training on laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.

About Khalique Zahir, MD

Dr. Khalique Zahir, medical director of AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, graduated from West Virginia School of Medicine and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and The American Board of Surgery. Dr. Zahir practiced general surgery from 1992–1999 at West Virginia University and St. Mary's Hospital, then cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 1999–2001. Dr. Zahir also holds a Virginia Medical License and a Maryland Medical License. He has written over 20 articles published in national health journals and is an assistant clinical professor of surgery at VCU School of Medicine.

Media Contact

Roberta Fordham, AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, 703.870.3844, info@aviemedspa.com

SOURCE AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center