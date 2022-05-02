Happy Jack Releases NFT Collection with Sweet To Raise Money for Mental Health Awareness

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the nonprofit and lifestyle brand has launched a new series of non-fungible tokens to raise money for the Child Mind Institute, Active Minds, Born this Way, and Ewing Sarcoma

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Jack , a nonprofit organization and lifestyle brand challenging the stigmas and prejudices around mental health, has announced the release of a second NFT collection in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in collaboration with NFT distribution platform, Sweet . A portion of profits from the sales will be donated to various mental health charities, including the Child Mind Institute, Active Minds, Born this Way, and Ewing Sarcoma.

The second Happy Jack NFT Collection: The Cloud Collection is centered on the anxiety-induced concept of overthinking, which the brand founder Jack Nathan described as feeling stuck in his own head. In continued support of many mental health charities, sales of the NFTs and the apparel available on the website will be donated to worthy causes.

The brand – founded by late teenager Jack Nathan and continued in his memory by his parents and his sister — was first created to help those struggling with mental health and give back to those in need. With the help of family and friends of Jack, Happy Jack has continued to provide resources and outlets for those facing up to their mental health difficulties.

Jack, who passed away at the age of 19 shortly after creating the brand, would use paint and design as a way to escape his battle with mental health. Finding solace in his passion, Jack launched Happy Jack on June 7, 2020, as a lifestyle brand that embraces the idea that "it's okay not to be okay."

A slew of celebrities have thrown their weight behind the Happy Jack Brand, including Enrique Iglesias, Rita Wilson and Charlie Damelio, Jake Paul, and others by wearing, tagging, and sharing the brand's message of love, acceptance, and understanding.

Happy Jack is one of the first lifestyle brands to release an NFT collection after the first series launched back in May 2021. Since the brand apparel and NFT collection went on sale to the public, a portion of sales has enabled Happy Jack to donate nearly $100,000 to the Active Minds, Born This Way, Child Mind Institute, and Ewing Sarcoma charities.

David Nathan, Jack's father, said: "Overthinking is something that affects the best of us in varying degrees, and it can prove devastating in some cases. This second collection of NFTs can continue to carry Jack's legacy and help the message behind the brand to reach as wide an audience as possible and encourage others to share their own struggles."

Peter Keiser, EVP of Client Success at Sweet said: "To be associated with such an important cause is a real honor, and it's great to see that the use of NFTs has allowed communities to engage with the brand and understand the message behind it. NFTs are such a powerful tool in the modern world and to convey such an important message through them is truly invaluable to us at Sweet."

To learn more about Happy Jack, visit https://happyjacksworld.com/. Learn more about Sweet and NFTs at https://sweet.io/.

About Sweet

New York-based Sweet is a highly flexible, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform and marketplace used by top creators, sports, entertainment, and consumer brands worldwide. Sweet delivers immersive NFT programs driving revenue, consumer engagement, and gamified experiences reaching both sophisticated and novice NFT collectors in ways never before possible. For more information, please visit: https://sweet.io/

About Happy Jack:

"Happy Jack" is Jack Nathan. HappyJacksWorlds is you. Jack created this community, and the products within its pages, as a safe haven for kids who struggle with mental illness. In turn, he helped himself. He eased his anxiety via painting and design and by loving and helping others. Jack left us suddenly and accidentally on July 3, 2020 at the age of 19. His passing was unrelated to mental illness. Jack was a survivor. Not a victim. He struggled yes, but he persevered. So that's what we ask of you. Persevere. For Jack, for us, and for the millions who wrestle with a mental illness. Please help to keep Jack's legacy alive. He was just getting started.

