Corscale Partners with nZero to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

Corscale leverages nZero's carbon management platform to provide carbon accounting and emission tracking at its Gainesville Crossing Data Campus in Northern Virginia

GAINESVILLE, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corscale, the exclusive data center platform of the Patrinely Group, has partnered with nZero, a leading carbon management platform, to provide its customers with a sustainability solution that allows for 24x7 carbon accounting and emission tracking.

nZero provides a next generation tracking and analytics solution that enables data center operators, like Corscale, to achieve its sustainability goals and provide Corscale's clients with actionable intelligence that empowers change.

Corscale partnered with nZero track Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions at its new Gainesville Crossing data campus development in northern Virginia, which will encompass 2.3 million square feet on a 130-acre master-planned data center campus.

"We partnered with nZero right from the start of our development phase in Gainesville," said Nic Bustamante, SVP Data Center Development at Corscale. "We believe that by tracking emissions data points across our supply chain and those of our contractors, suppliers and partners, that we will be better positioned to offer our clients meaningful and actionable information to guide their progress towards carbon neutrality."

nZero will provide Corscale's clients with an interactive dashboard that provides audit-ready Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data. This data is compliant with leading industry standards including the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The nZero sustainability solution has been adopted by a number of U.S. states and municipalities as well as large enterprises, telecommunications companies and data center operators.

"Corscale is ahead of the curve on tracking key emissions data," said Adam Kramer, CEO at nZero. "By starting early in the development process, they're able to provide much greater transparency, which will allow their team and clients to make more informed business decisions that positively impact the environment."

About Corscale

Corscale Data Centers is focused on delivering sustainability at scale. As the exclusive data center platform of the Patrinely Group, Corscale, together with its capital partner USAA Real Estate, has the capital and global footprint needed to deliver tomorrow's data center, today. The company has assembled a top-tier team of industry professionals who bring decades of experience designing, building, and operating sustainable, high-density data centers for some of the largest and most sophisticated hyperscale operators and enterprises. Corscale delivers highly scalable, secure, and energy-efficient build-to-suit powered shells as well as flexible modular deployments. To learn more, please visit https://www.corscale.com

