Watch a New Episode of Advancements on Saturday, May 7th at 8:00 PM ET

JUPITER, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, May 7th at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg. Check local listings for more information.

First, the show will explore how cutting-edge instruments and technologies are helping ophthalmologists to eliminate common issues, exceed client expectations, and improve quality of life for patients. Viewers will see how Med-Logics' advanced technologies and software solutions for Cataract Surgery, LASIK Surgery, and for Donor Cornea Tissue have helped the company to grow from being a small manufacturer to a global supplier of high-quality medical devices and novel technologies.

The series will also examine the recent rise in antibiotic resistance currently threatening infectious diseases caused by bacterial pathogens. Viewers will learn how developments in molecular techniques and synthetic biology is changing the face of bacterial infection and disease as it explores the research being performed by Cytophage Technologies for treatment against bacterial disease and to address microbial resistance.

Next, discover how a data science-driven approach is helping businesses optimize claim outcomes as it explores CLARA Analytics –a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry. Spectators will see how CLARA Analytics is using technology to help businesses mitigate escalating claim costs early, identify at-risk claims, and resolve them effectively with the right resources.

Learn how genetics are being used to bridge the gap in digital healthcare and personalized medicine, as Advancements explores how Nimbus Healthcare Corporation (Nimbus) uses technology to empower healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, affordable care, when and where it is needed. Audiences will hear how Nimbus' tailored and personalized approach to health and wellness is helping to close the health gap.

"We look forward to sharing how technology and innovation continue to improve health and medicine today," said Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

For more information visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com

