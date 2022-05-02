Blood Collection Tubes Market Size to Grow by USD 752.75 Mn| Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Blood Collection Tubes Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.61% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (EDTA tubes, serum separating tubes, heparin tubes, ESR tubes, and glucose tubes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the major factors driving the Blood Collection Tubes Market is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases.
Vendor Insights
The Blood Collection Tubes Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Biosigma SpA
- Bio-x
- Borolab Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale
- Greiner AG
- Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd
- Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd.
- Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.
- Labtech Disposables
- Medtronic Plc
- Narang Medical Ltd.
- QIAGEN NV
- SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 48 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for blood collection tubes. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe.
Blood collection tubes market expansion in North America will be aided by the increasing demand for blood transfusion in countries such as the United States and Canada, which is leading to an increase in the demand for blood donations. For example, it is projected that 4.5 million people in Canada and the United States need blood transfusions each year.
Furthermore, countries such as US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Blood Collection Tubes Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
EDTA tubes will gain a considerable proportion of the blood collection tubes market throughout the forecast period. In the next years, the large increase in demand for these tubes in hematological tests, such as blood cell count and platelet count, will drive market expansion in this sector.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disease is one of the primary drivers driving the worldwide blood collection tubes industry's rise. Another trend that is projected to favourably influence the industry in the forecast period is the increasing number of strategic developments to new goods. However, one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide blood collection tube industry's expansion is a scarcity of qualified experts capable of operating technologically advanced diagnostic systems.
Blood Collection Tubes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 752.75 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.61
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AdvaCare Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biosigma SpA, Bio-x, Borolab Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale, Greiner AG, Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd, Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd., Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Labtech Disposables, Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 EDTA tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on EDTA tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on EDTA tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on EDTA tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on EDTA tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Serum separating tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Serum separating tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Serum separating tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Serum separating tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Serum separating tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Heparin tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Heparin tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Heparin tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Heparin tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heparin tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 ESR tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on ESR tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on ESR tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on ESR tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on ESR tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Glucose tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Glucose tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Glucose tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Glucose tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Glucose tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AdvaCare Pharma
- Exhibit 101: AdvaCare Pharma - Overview
- Exhibit 102: AdvaCare Pharma - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: AdvaCare Pharma - Key offerings
- 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 104: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Biosigma SpA
- Exhibit 109: Biosigma SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Biosigma SpA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Biosigma SpA - Key offerings
- 10.6 Cardinal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Greiner AG
- Exhibit 120: Greiner AG - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Greiner AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Greiner AG - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Greiner AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Greiner AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Labtech Disposables
- Exhibit 131: Labtech Disposables - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Labtech Disposables - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Labtech Disposables - Key offerings
- 10.12 QIAGEN NV
- Exhibit 134: QIAGEN NV - Overview
- Exhibit 135: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: QIAGEN NV - Key news
- Exhibit 137: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 141: Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 143: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.