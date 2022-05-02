Blood Collection Tubes Market Size to Grow by USD 752.75 Mn| Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Blood Collection Tubes Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.61% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (EDTA tubes, serum separating tubes, heparin tubes, ESR tubes, and glucose tubes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the major factors driving the Blood Collection Tubes Market is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases.

Vendor Insights

The Blood Collection Tubes Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AdvaCare Pharma

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Biosigma SpA

Bio-x

Borolab Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale

Greiner AG

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd

Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd.

and Tech Co. Ltd. Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Labtech Disposables

Medtronic Plc

Narang Medical Ltd.

QIAGEN NV

SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 48 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for blood collection tubes. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe.

Blood collection tubes market expansion in North America will be aided by the increasing demand for blood transfusion in countries such as the United States and Canada, which is leading to an increase in the demand for blood donations. For example, it is projected that 4.5 million people in Canada and the United States need blood transfusions each year.

Furthermore, countries such as US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Blood Collection Tubes Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

EDTA tubes will gain a considerable proportion of the blood collection tubes market throughout the forecast period. In the next years, the large increase in demand for these tubes in hematological tests, such as blood cell count and platelet count, will drive market expansion in this sector.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disease is one of the primary drivers driving the worldwide blood collection tubes industry's rise. Another trend that is projected to favourably influence the industry in the forecast period is the increasing number of strategic developments to new goods. However, one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide blood collection tube industry's expansion is a scarcity of qualified experts capable of operating technologically advanced diagnostic systems.

Blood Collection Tubes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 752.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biosigma SpA, Bio-x, Borolab Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale, Greiner AG, Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd, Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd., Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Labtech Disposables, Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

