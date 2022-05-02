The Motley Fool Partners with The Finance Bar to Launch Investment Education Series for Black Women

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, financial services company, The Motley Fool, announced the launch of its educational investment series inspired by the rising success and financial power of Black women across education, entrepreneurship, and homeownership.
In partnership with The Finance Bar, the new series dispels common investment myths and equips participants with new skills to enhance their personal investment strategy. The program caters to an audience that no longer requires introductory financial literacy training and is focused on generational wealth building. With the support of finance expert Marsha Barnes, the founder of The Finance Bar, The Motley Fool is presenting this series in a unique environment that allows participants to learn and invest side-by-side with peers.
"Black women are expanding their economic influence in every area of life; from the boardroom to the living room to the classroom," said Rachel Williams, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at The Motley Fool. "With our inaugural investment education series, The Motley Fool aims to further grow and support the economic reach of enterprising Black women investors while creating a collaborative environment to learn and grow together."
The Motley Fool is excited to partner with founder of The Finance Bar, Marsha Barnes. Marsha established The Finance Bar to guide others on their journeys to financial wellness through teaching healthy financial habits and offering personalized financial education sessions to empower her clients. Since its inception, The Finance Bar has been featured in major media outlets, including Forbes, Essence, Business Insider and The Wall Street Journal.
"As Black women navigate through the world of investing, establishing a foundation of financial confidence is the key to unlocking long-term financial success," said Marsha Barnes, founder of The Finance Bar. "Partnering with The Motley Fool on this dynamic series will ensure that women of all economic backgrounds acquire the necessary tools to achieve their personal financial goals. We are pleased to accompany Black women on their investment journeys as they continue to trailblaze the future of finance."
The Motley Fool + The Finance Bar series is set to launch on May 2, 2022 with a curriculum of 10 foundational lessons for women to support and grow their personal investment portfolio. To enhance the curriculum and hear from women of all backgrounds, the series will also feature Instagram Live Q&A sessions on @TheFinanceBar with financial experts from The Motley Fool. For more information, visit www.fool.com/TFB or www.thefinancebar.com/fool.
About The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc.
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, Va., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. The Motley Fool reaches millions of people around the globe every day through its innovative investing solutions, podcasts, books, newspaper columns, and media appearances. For more information, visit www.fool.com.
SOURCE The Motley Fool
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.