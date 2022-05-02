BIOSYNTHETIC® TECHNOLOGIES LAUCHES INNOVATIVE NEW HIGH-PERFORMANCE 100% BIOBASED EMOLLIENT FOR COSMETIC AND PERSONAL CARE APPLICATIONS

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies, LLC today announced that it will launch its 100% biobased emollient for personal care applications; BioEstolide™ 250-100 at the NYSCC Suppliers Day, in New York on May 3rd, 2022.
Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called BioEstolides for personal care and cosmetics formulations. BioEstolides are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils and form sustainable, biobased emollients with many features and benefits. BioEstolide™ 250-100 is 100% biobased and provides protection and moisturization as well as a superior sensory profile for the skin. In hair applications, BioEstolide™ 250-100 provides a barrier to retain moisture and protect against heat, while providing additional shine for a healthier look and fell. BioEstolide™ 250-100 is also proven to be a sustainable and natural alternative to silicone. The INCI name has been registered as Acetyl Octyl Polyhydroxyoleate.
Commercial production of BioEstolide™ 250-100 is underway and samples and product literature are available at the company's website: www.biosynthetic.com. The entire BioEstolide is available through Univar Solutions: Biosynthetic Technologies | Univar Solutions.
BioEstolides™ are biobased emollients that are natural, sustainable and come with a wide range of superior performance benefits. These multi-functional, eco-friendly ingredients are derived from Castor and deliver an excellent sensory profile with a NEGATIVE carbon footprint. These patented BioEstolides offer enhanced oxidative stability, provide an extended shelf-life and superior performance characteristics when compared to other natural oils. BioEstolide™ 250-100 are:
- 100% Biobased emollient
- NOI 1.0 (ISO 16128)
- NON-GMO
- Castor Derived
- Extremely Stabile
- Environmentally Friendly
- Vegan, Halal and Kosher Certified
"At NYSCC Suppliers Day we will launch our latest BioEstolide product, the BioEstolide 250-100", says Mark Miller Neubauer, CEO Biosynthetic Technologies. "The BioEstolide 250-100 is a 100% bio-based emollient, derived from Castor Oil, a non-GMO source. It is a sustainable cosmetic ingredient delivers all the benefits of Castor Oil with the additional benefits of a superior sensory profile and a Natural Origin Index (NOI) of 1.0! As such this novel technology provides formulators with an excellent sustainable alternative to silicones for a variety of applications, ranging from hair care to skin care to color cosmetics."
"We are excited to this new 100% biobased BioEstolide product", says Dr. Matthew Kriech, COO at Biosynthetic Technologies. "The market is in desperate need for sustainable and biobased ingredients that deliver performance and superior features and benefits. On top of that, manufacturers are looking for more sustainable products that can facility the corporate initiatives of carbon neutrality and improved ES&G. As such, the BioEstolide 250-100 delivers on all fronts!"
BioEstolide product line is distributed exclusively by Univar Solutions in North America, Latin America and Europe. For more information, or pick up your sample of this innovative sustainable silicone alternatives, please visit the Univar Solutions booth #1131 at NYSCC Suppliers Day.
About Biosynthetic® Technologies LLC:
Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in personal care. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
