Agillitics Announces Partnership with Manhattan Associates

Agillitics to help end users reduce data complexity with best-in-class data strategy. They will compliment Manhattan Associates' best in class supply chain solutions with cross solution analytics capabilities, a holistic view of the supply chain and ability to uncover new insights

MARIETTA, Ga., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agillitics, a premier provider of digital supply chain services, announced today that it has partnered with Manhattan Associates to broaden their services offerings around execution systems and downstream production data. Agillitics' partnership with Manhattan will allow them to compliment the Manhattan suite of systems with best in class supply chain insights and data strategy.

"We are super excited for our recent strategic partnership with Manhattan. In order for companies to operate flexible and cost competitive supply chains today, they need to combine best in class supply chain solutions with an overall data strategy to understand how all the pieces come together and plan effectively for the future. Our combined solutions will allow companies for the first time to accomplish both as part of their supply chain digital roadmap."says Agillitics' President & CEO, Tim Judge.

Reed Stepleman, Agillitics' Vice President of Solutions shares similar enthusiasm, "We are excited to collaborate with Manhattan Associates to bring our leading supply chain data platform accelerators and analytics to their world class Manhattan Active Supply Chain platform. The combination of Agillitics and Manhattan, combines data science with supply chain expertise to reduce data complexity so they can make smarter and faster decisions to improve their supply chains."

About Manhattan

Manhattan Associates is a warehouse, transportation and logistics leader. Since 1990 Manhattan has been fueling the supply chain. They provide best-in-class systems for organizations looking to create enduring market advantages by best leveraging their supply chain. In a world of volatile and increasingly complex supply chains they are the trusted partner in supply chain execution systems.

About Agillitics

Agillitics is a supply chain analytics consulting and technology firm based in Atlanta, GA. Through business intelligence, analytics and optimization, Agillitics empowers companies to make prescriptive and proactive data driven decisions to improve operational performance, enable innovation and drive competitive advantage across industry verticals. Agillitics enables organizations to unlock the value in their data by providing different leading practices and mechanisms to analyze data (Dashboards, Control Towers, Predictive Capabilities). This can be done through a single data source, or Agillitics can integrate datasets from multiple systems (ERP/WMS, WMS/MHE, ERP/TMS/WMS).

