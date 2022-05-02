Author Aims to Rekindle a Powerful Sense of Faith in Readers

New book emphasizes the importance of maintaining strong trust in God during troubling times

SPRING, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Kicking the Stars: Rediscovering Our Trust in God in the Midst of Crisis," author Wendell E. Hutchins II aims to inspire individuals who have lost hope in the absolutes of truth and the promises of God to believe that their faith is still promising.

Throughout the book, Hutchins encourages readers to overcome the fear and misgivings of a godless culture to dream and act out a fulfilling life based on God's purpose for them.

Hutchins has witnessed a pattern of people viewing God and their faith differently after a national crisis and worldwide pandemic. He wishes for readers to come to a cosmic viewpoint in their faith, where they are "kicking the stars" and embracing their future by discovering greater confidence in their faith and a deeper trust in God.

In lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly within the Christian community, Hutchins believes that people began to feel a sense of cynicism and loss of hope. He writes about his belief that many things Christian people believed in began crumbling all at the same time – and the pandemic was just the icing on the cake for those questioning their faith.

"I am aiming to instill hope in anyone who has believed in the possibility of a renewal, only to experience setbacks, failures, collapses and financial ruin due to the policies and conditions of our culture," Hutchins said.

About the author

Wendell E. Hutchins II is the Founder and Senior Pastor of The Church of Champions in Houston, Texas. He serves as the Assistant General Overseer of City Harvest Network, as well as Bishop over churches in the United States, Central America, India, and more. Outside of the church, he serves on numerous boards, committees, and councils. He resides in Spring, Texas with his wife, with whom he shares two children and four grandchildren. For more information, please visit http://www.champ.org.

