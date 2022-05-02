ZVRS, Purple Communications Promotes AnnMarie Killian to Chief Marketing Officer

AnnMarie Killian joins the ZP C-suite executive leadership team and is responsible for all internal and external marketing functions, including: marketing; communications; public relations; social media; employee engagement, community relations; and strategic partnerships. She reports to ZP CEO Sherri Turpin.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP) announced today that AnnMarie Killian has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). To view an American Sign Language interpretation of this press release please visit ZP.

As CMO, effective immediately, Killian joins the ZP C-suite executive leadership team and is responsible for all internal and external marketing functions, including: marketing; communications; public relations; social media; employee engagement, community relations; and strategic partnerships. She reports to ZP CEO Sherri Turpin and will continue overseeing ZP's diversity and inclusion until her successor is named.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce AnnMarie's promotion to Chief Marketing Officer," said Turpin. "For the past several years she has very successfully led and strengthened our diversity and inclusion efforts and been a key contributor to several important projects and partnerships. AnnMarie lives and breathes the ZP mission each and every day, a passionate advocate and ambassador not only for our organization but throughout the global deaf and hard of hearing communities. I am more than confident that she will take our marketing to new heights in the years ahead."

Austin-based ZP is a leading provider of communications solutions, including Video Relay Services (VRS) technology and interpretation services for deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

For the past three years, Killian served as ZP's Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion and under her leadership ZP was recognized as a 2021 and 2020 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a score of 100% on the Disability Equality Index (DEI). A joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, the DEI is considered the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion in the workplace.

Killian also helped strengthen ZP's strategic partnerships with CEO Action and Disability:IN, and she contributed to many key initiatives and projects, including: ZP's SXSW 2022 appearance; strategic partnership with Meta Portal; the launch of sivo®, a revolutionary app enabling a three-way video connection between deaf and hard of hearing individuals, sign language interpreters and hearing individuals.

Killian, who is deaf, brings firsthand perspective to her executive position. She has more than 25 years of experience, covering a wide range of leadership roles, primarily in telecommunications. She first joined ZVRS in 2016 as Vice President of VI Operations where she was responsible for increasing profitability, growing revenue and maximizing operational efficiencies. Prior to ZVRS, Killian served in various leadership roles at Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), including: Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Vice President of Interpreting Operations, and Director of Customer Experience. She received her B.S. degree in Business and Communications at St. Cloud University and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

About ZVRS and Purple Communications

ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), divisions of ZP Better Together, LLC, are communications solution-makers dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services to meet the unique needs of each Deaf and hard-of-hearing individual. Our commitment extends across hardware, software, and in-person solutions within these five areas of service: Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Scheduled Virtual Interpreting (SVI), Communication Access Real-Time Translation (CART), and On-Site Interpreting. These five pillars of service are the foundation of our commitment to the belief that every conversation matters. Whether it is at home, on the go, at school, or in the workplace, our mission is to grow and bridge two worlds with innovative, accessible communication solutions, creating more opportunities in our deaf and hard of hearing community. For more information, please visit ZP.

