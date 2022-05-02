ResumeBuilder.com Survey Shows 87 Percent of American Workers are Satisfied with Their Jobs, Despite High Resignation Rates

Most employees cite personal fulfillment, respect from colleagues and supervisors, and fair compensation as core reasons for job satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a recent survey report that examines job satisfaction among American workers. This report also highlights leading factors that contribute to how much employees like or dislike their jobs. The study generated responses from 1,250 Americans aged 18 and older who are currently employed.

Survey results indicate that the majority of American workers are satisfied with their current employment. Eighty-seven percent of respondents say they love or like their jobs. The top reasons most workers have a favorable opinion about work are fulfillment, respect, and fair pay. Fifty-seven percent of employees say that their work is personally fulfilling and meaningful, and 54 percent say they feel valued and respected by coworkers and supervisors. Forty-eight percent of respondents also say they get paid enough to live comfortably and save. Work-life balance, good benefits, and job security are other reasons that contribute to job satisfaction among workers.

The study also shows that Millennials and Gen Zers are more likely to express contentment at work. Eighty-nine percent of respondents ages 25 to 44 and 88 percent of respondents ages 18 to 24 say they like or love their jobs. Eighty-six percent of workers ages 55 and older are satisfied in their current positions. Gen X employees have the lowest job satisfaction rate, although 82 percent have a positive opinion about their work environment.

"The pandemic kicked off a re-evaluation among American workers as to what they want and need in their work life," career counselor and job search coach Stacie Haller says. "The results of this survey are from our current workplace, so those who have found positions which balance their needs will like or love their jobs, and those who haven't yet found that will be unhappy."

According to the report, people who work remotely or in-person report job satisfaction at similar rates. Eighty-seven percent of remote workers and 89 percent of respondents who work in-person are satisfied with their employment situation. Similarly, 82 percent of employees in a hybrid work setting say they enjoy their jobs.

Additionally, job satisfaction rates are considerably higher among people with less than five years of employment. Ninety-four percent of respondents with 1 to 4 years in their current roles say they love or like it. In contrast, the satisfaction rate drops to 79 percent for individuals in a long-term job for 10 to 9 years, and 74 percent for employees with 20 years or more at the same company.

Conversely, 13 percent of workers say they hate or dislike their jobs and burnout is the most cited reason. Forty-two percent of respondents say they experience burnout because their workload makes it difficult to achieve work-life balance. Forty-two percent of discontented workers also say that higher pay would improve their current employment situation. Although most workers are dissatisfied with poor work-life balance, only 33 percent of respondents say more control over their work hours or location would improve job satisfaction.

ResumeBuilder.com commissioned this survey to identify key factors for job satisfaction among American workers. The survey was conducted via the online platform Pollfish from April 8 to April 9, 2022. All data found within this report derives from the survey, and appropriate respondents were found via Pollfish's screening tools. Respondents were asked to answer all questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/despite-labor-market-turmoil-87-of-workers-love-or-like-their-jobs/

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides free templates to help create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date information and machine learning tools for job seekers. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

Media Contact

Kristen Scatton, ResumeBuilder.com, (800) 301-9082, kristen@resumerbuilder.com

SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com