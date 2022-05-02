Texas Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center Offers Concierge Car Service for New Clients Throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana

Discovery Point Retreat, a provider of addiction treatment and behavioral health care, is proud to offer rehab transportation assistance for local clients to help ease the transition into treatment.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more people seeking help for substance abuse each day, access to effective care should never stand in the way of recovery. As part of Discovery Point Retreat's ongoing mission to provide accessible, reliable, and effective behavioral health treatment options for clients nationwide at any point in their recovery journey, their new concierge car service helps to expedite the process by getting clients into addiction treatment quickly and safely.

Bryan Pickryl, Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Point Retreat, states:

"Our new rehab transportation service is intended to help our clients get the treatment they need as soon as possible. By limiting the time between their decision to get help and admission to care we reduce the risks of clients second guessing themselves and falling back into a pattern of active use. Our 24 hour concierge car service provides a safe, reliable ride to our treatment centers from anywhere in the state of Texas as well as nearby locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Because each driver is also an experienced recovery coach on our staff, we can help ease the anxiety and fear that often comes in the early stages of recovery and smooth the transition into sobriety."

Discovery Point Retreat concierge car service can be scheduled 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With sufficient notice, arrangements may be made for clients who are further than 300 miles from the Dallas metropolitan area.

About Discovery Point Retreat

Discovery Point Retreat is a Joint Commission accredited addiction treatment facility in Texas offering the full continuum of care for adult clients 18 years or older. As a substance abuse treatment center in Dallas, Discovery Point Retreat utilizes a comprehensive, personalized approach to addiction recovery. Beginning with medical detox and extending through residential and outpatient treatment, our programs are evidence-based and promote long-term recovery. Each client is given a comprehensive physical and psychological evaluation to allow our team of experienced clinicians to provide individualized, client-centered care.

