Texas Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center Offers Concierge Car Service for New Clients Throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana

Discovery Point Retreat, a provider of addiction treatment and behavioral health care, is proud to offer rehab transportation assistance for local clients to help ease the transition into treatment.
WAXAHACHIE, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more people seeking help for substance abuse each day, access to effective care should never stand in the way of recovery. As part of Discovery Point Retreat's ongoing mission to provide accessible, reliable, and effective behavioral health treatment options for clients nationwide at any point in their recovery journey, their new concierge car service helps to expedite the process by getting clients into addiction treatment quickly and safely.
Bryan Pickryl, Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Point Retreat, states:
"Our new rehab transportation service is intended to help our clients get the treatment they need as soon as possible. By limiting the time between their decision to get help and admission to care we reduce the risks of clients second guessing themselves and falling back into a pattern of active use. Our 24 hour concierge car service provides a safe, reliable ride to our treatment centers from anywhere in the state of Texas as well as nearby locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Because each driver is also an experienced recovery coach on our staff, we can help ease the anxiety and fear that often comes in the early stages of recovery and smooth the transition into sobriety."
Discovery Point Retreat concierge car service can be scheduled 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With sufficient notice, arrangements may be made for clients who are further than 300 miles from the Dallas metropolitan area.
About Discovery Point Retreat
Discovery Point Retreat is a Joint Commission accredited addiction treatment facility in Texas offering the full continuum of care for adult clients 18 years or older. As a substance abuse treatment center in Dallas, Discovery Point Retreat utilizes a comprehensive, personalized approach to addiction recovery. Beginning with medical detox and extending through residential and outpatient treatment, our programs are evidence-based and promote long-term recovery. Each client is given a comprehensive physical and psychological evaluation to allow our team of experienced clinicians to provide individualized, client-centered care.
For more information about Discovery Point Retreat, visit our website at https://discoverypointretreat.com/.
Media Contact
Amy Bernard, Discovery Point Retreat, 1 888-626-2581, abernard@niznikhealth.com
SOURCE Discovery Point Retreat
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.