D2 Solutions and Gentry Health Services launch UltraTouch™, a network collaboration to improve market access for patient services for specialty medications

Through innovative technology, Gentry Health Services participates to improve patient onboarding experience

AVON LAKE, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D2 Solutions, a leading healthcare consultancy and technology provider, is pleased to announce that Gentry Health Services specialty pharmacy has joined the D2 UltraTouch™ network. According to David Suchanek, D2's EVP of Biotech, Specialty and Technology, "We live in an environment where patients, as consumers, expect the same immediate response environment as they experience in other consumer interactions. The development of the D2 UltraTouch™ network is in direct response to manufacturer and specialty pharmacy input and feedback on the challenges of patient enrollment for manufacturer patient service and assistance programs for targeted specialty medications."

To create earlier awareness and patient adoption of valued manufacturer-sponsored patient service or assistance programs, D2 has created a network of high-performing pharmacies, such as Gentry Health, which incorporates innovative technology to ease the administrative burdens of enrollment while providing an enhanced patient experience.

"Gentry Health Services remains fully committed to delivering services that meet or exceed industry standards. Care for our patients is central to our approach. If the patient is satisfied with their experience at Gentry Health and we maintain high adherence levels, we know we have positioned the patient for the best possible clinical outcome. Joining the UltraTouch™ network furthers our mission to meet the patient on their terms. We look forward to marrying our customizable and high touch specialty pharmacy with the experience and technology that D2 can provide," said Nimesh Patel, Gentry Health's Director of Specialty Pharmacy.

"The combination of QR code enrollment and digital patient engagement technology enables UltraTouch™ network pharmacies to support patients with unique convenience and personalization that perfectly complements the specialty medication management process," said Kirby Eng, D2's VP of Digital Solutions Business Development.

Adds Mr. Suchanek, "Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical manufacturers seek a consistent high-quality experience for patients enrolled in their patient service and assistance programs, and our UltraTouch™ network provides exactly that." D2 will continue to provide enhanced consulting and ongoing technology services that meet the constantly evolving demands of our clients.

About D2

D2 Solutions empowers healthcare leaders with a unique combination of SaaS solutions and deep consulting expertise. We bring pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, pharmacies & support providers, and patients together, empowering manufacturers to bring therapies to market faster and pharmacies to bring those therapies to the patients who need them. We lead manufacturers through the commercialization process, adding value to Trade & Distribution, Market Access & Reimbursement, and Patient Services. We also stand with pharmacies and hospital IDNs, providing the guidance they need to achieve compliance and licensure, solve regulatory challenges, and better connect with patients. Our proprietary technologies move clients even closer to their goals, finding that one point where everything moves forward.

For more information on D2, please visit https://www.D2rx.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Siwak

jeff.siwak@d2rx.com

Phone: 314.494.1765

Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/company/d2consulting/

About Gentry Health Specialty Pharmacy:

Gentry Health Services is a state-of-the-art pharmacy committed to improving the clinical outcomes of patients with the most complex disease states. Services are provided with one primary focus: taking care of patients. The goal of the entire staff at Gentry Health Services is to ensure that patients are satisfied with their experiences at our pharmacy.

Gentry Health Services is based in Avon Lake, Ohio and accredited nationally by URAC, NABP and ACHC with a distinction in rare disease and orphan drugs.

To learn more, visit gentryhealthservices.com or call (844) 443-6879.

Media Contact:

Nimesh Patel, Director of Specialty Pharmacy

nimesh.patel@gentryhealthservices.com

Phone: 330-721-1077

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gentry-health-services-inc-

Media Contact

Jeff.Siwak, D2 Solutions, 1 314.494.1765, jeff.siwak@d2rx.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE D2 Solutions