Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the April 30, 2022 opening of Crunch Katy, a spacious 38,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. Crunch Katy is located at 1550 Mason Rd.
Founding members will receive pre-opening rates with only $1 enrollment, in addition to a Crunch swag bag, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.
Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Katy will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, a luxurious spa with a sauna, a junior Olympic lap pool, a full-size basketball court, a dedicated group fitness studio, HydroMassage® beds, tanning beds, red light therapy, Kids Crunch, and more.
"We are extremely excited to open our second of many James Harden owned Crunch Fitness locations in Harris County," said Curtis Harman, CEO of Harman Fitness. "This is a state-of-the-art facility with the best amenities, a friendly team and, of course, the No Judgments philosophy. We can't wait to serve the Katy community."
Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group-training program.
Prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/katy or call 281-886-8383 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month.
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
