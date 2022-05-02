The Marble Restoration Company Purchases Custom Metal Restoration

Merger creates a one-stop-shop for full-service stone and metal restoration and maintenance services.

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stone Care Management, Inc., owner of The Marble Restoration Company, has announced the purchase of Custom Metal Restoration.

The merger of these two Philadelphia-area businesses offers clients a one-stop-shop for all their natural stone and metal restoration and maintenance needs.

In making the announcement, Stone Care CEO Rick Sirianni said that George and Michael Fedin, previous owners of Custom Metal, have agreed to assist with the transition and that all Custom Metal staff members, including Sally Fedin, the office manager, will remain in place.

Sally said of Rick Sirianni and The Marble Restoration Company that "his successful business, leadership, and heart which is just like ours ... we know he will take care of our employees and customers as we have for many years. I look forward to working with Rick and bringing both companies together as one."

"We are very excited to offer our clients the same kind of quality and excellent customer service that both companies are known for," Sirianni said. "Our president, Brynn Fata, is working on merging and automating the CMR systems into Stone Care to provide a seamless transition for our clients."

Custom Metal, a long-time local family business, has specialized in original restoration, refinishing, and high-tech maintenance services for architectural metals. The company's distinctive quality restoration work has included building facades, door and window frames, elevator cabs, escalators, decorative plaques, and monuments.

Founded in 2014, the Marble Restoration Company specializes in restoring scratched, etched, or worn natural stone to its original beauty. The company also has the expertise to alter the final finish of stone to a gloss, matte, or satin luster. About half of the company's work is in residential projects, with the other half commercial.

In 2017, the company was part of the award-winning restoration of Philadelphia's Belgravia Hotel, also known as Peale House. Built in 1902 and featuring the Beaux-Arts style that was popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 2016, The Marble Restoration Company received the Grand Jury Award from the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia for its work on the Esherick House, designed by architect Louis Kahn for Margaret Esherick and constructed in 1961. Other notable projects have included the restoration of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and the Curtis Center in Philadelphia.

"From the beginning, our goal has never been to be the largest restoration company in the Delaware Valley but to be the best," said Sirianni. "Custom Metal Restoration has always had the same philosophy, and that is why this acquisition is such a good fit."

"Our clients have come to expect quality, honesty, and integrity from our teams, and that is what we will continue to deliver."

About The Marble Restoration Company

The Marble Restoration Company provides the ultimate in professional, reliable, and effective stone restoration and care for our customers. Our passion for beautifying natural stone combined with our extensive expertise, state-of-the art technology, and intensive technician training allows us to exceed the expectations of our clients, no matter what their project. From corporate lobbies and factory floors to private kitchens and personal patios: If it's made of stone, we'll make it like new again. Visit https://marblerestorationco.com/ or call 215-233-0150.

About Custom Metal Restoration

Specializing in original restoration, refinishing, and high-tech maintenance services for architectural metals, Custom Metal's restoration work ranges from building facades, door and window frames, elevator cabs and escalators to decorative plaques and monuments. No matter what is involved: stripping, refinishing, polishing, regraining, painting, sealing, lacquering, or chemical reoxidation, Custom Metal Restoration has the expertise to rejuvenate your commercial structure. Visit http://www.cmrestoration.com/ or call 610-325-4594.

