May is International Internal Auditor Awareness Month

Reinforces How Internal Audit Protects the Public Interest Through The IIA's International Standards and Good Governance
LAKE MARY, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a long-standing tradition that started in the 1990s, The Institute of Internal Auditors observes "International Internal Audit Awareness Month" each May – a time for internal auditors around the world to share examples of how the profession provides value to organizations, spotlight the profession's commitment to good governance and risk management, and explain how internal auditors protect the public interest.
"Internal Audit Awareness Month is an important opportunity to educate stakeholders and the public about the vital role internal auditors play in organizations and governments of all sizes," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, president and CEO of The IIA. "Every day, internal auditors work to reduce risk, ensure businesses operate efficiently, provide value to their organizations, and protect stakeholders. You can find us in every industry and sector, from the world's largest brands to small, family-run businesses. The average person may not realize just how many ways we impact your life, but by the time you get to the office in the morning – or log on to your computer if you're a remote worker – you've probably already interacted with several devices, products or systems that were made safer by the assurance provided by an internal auditor."
Internal auditing is an independent, objective assurance and consulting activity designed to enhance and preserve organizational value. It helps a business accomplish its objectives by bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control, and governance processes. Effective internal auditing supports good organizational governance and oversight, which reinforces trust and builds credibility among the institution's stakeholders.
As business evolves, so too does the role of the internal auditor. In just the last year, internal auditors:
- played a vital role in helping organizations respond to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- began ensuring integrity and compliance with significant infrastructure projects that are part of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act;
- continued helping organizations ensure compliance with emerging regulations related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and navigate the implications of these increasingly-important measures;
- took on increased importance in helping companies prepare for – and respond to – unprecedented cybersecurity risks.
Internal auditors also have an important responsibility to protect the public interest. The IIA's International Standards under the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF) enhance internal auditors' ability to provide independent and objective assurance to boards of directors and management, enabling internal auditors to build trust and confidence among internal and external stakeholders, including the public, which is essential to business and society.
To ensure the IIA's Standards keep up with the changing nature of business and serve the public interest, a Standard-setting in the Public Interest Framework was recently published by an independent IPPF Oversight Council that includes representatives from the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC); National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD); International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI); Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and The World Bank.
"The IPPF Oversight Council examined the IIA's standard-setting structure and processes," said Alta Prinsloo, the IPPF Oversight Council Chair. "The Council believes that an internal audit activity aligned with the Standards follows best-in-class procedures to protect the public interest and to achieve the mission of internal audit: to enhance and protect organizational value by providing risk-based and objective advice and insight."
"The world is changing faster than ever, and internal audit is right there at the heart of it all," said Pugliese. "With new risks, opportunities and regulations emerging every day, internal auditors have a tremendous opportunity to guide their organizations through historic change. We're constantly upskilling internal auditors to help meet the needs of rapidly-changing businesses and global circumstances. Internal Audit Awareness Month is about recognizing the ways internal auditors drive companies forward. This month we recognize internal auditors everywhere, and invite the next generation of internal auditors to learn more about this great profession."
Media contacts:
Chris Almonte
Director – Communications, PR & Media (IIA)
Chris.Almonte@theiia.org
+1-407-937-1349
About The Institute of Internal Auditors
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 210,000 members and has awarded 180,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) designations worldwide. The IIA is recognized as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance throughout the world.
SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.