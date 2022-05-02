Global mine proximity detection and collision avoidance systems market is projected to reach USD 1210 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period - as per Tersus Strategy Report

MILWAUKEE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market by System Type (PDS, CWS and CAS), by Technology (Radar, Electromagnetic Field, UWB, GPS, RFID, Cameras and Others), by Application (Surface Mining Equipment and Underground Mining Equipment), by Mining Type (Mineral Mining, Metal Mining and Coal Mining), by Solution (Products, Services) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.

Restricted access, reduced visibility and small spaces can all increase the risk of collision between machines and personnel. Add operator fatigue and poor decisions into the mix, and equipment collision is one of the most hazardous aspects of mining.

While underground mines are unquestionably safer than they once were, accidents and injuries associated with mobile machinery remain a primary concern.

Proximity detection and collision awareness systems are the kind of safe guards that mine operators can implement to reduce accidents, keep track of machine movements and mitigate risk across the site.

PDS technology thus has much to offer mines globally; especially as mining operations seek digital integration that will continuously improve safety and productivity.

The mine proximity and collision avoidance systems market, by technology, is segmented into Radar, Electromagnetic Field, UWB, GPS, RFID, Cameras and Others. All technologies have been used in active working environments. Radar and GPS have been strongly adopted into surface applications, as well as the use of cameras.

Electromagnetic systems, while newer to the surface mining industry, can be used in conjunction with far-field technologies. It is ideal for close-range blind spot coverage for vehicles starting up, reversing and traveling at slow speeds.

Given the nature of the underground working environment, with factors such as low visibility, confined work areas, physical barriers and the heavy presence of mobile machinery, electromagnetic proximity detection has over the years been proven to be the most effective technology for these environments.

The mine proximity and collision avoidance systems market, by geography, is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The North American market is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share during the forecast period, especially the US. In the USA, proximity detection systems are now a legal requirement and the country is experiencing a significant drop in reported injuries and fatalities.

Moreover, companies are developing solutions that now promise even more flexibility and stability and is further expected to drive the growth for the proximity detection & collision avoidance systems in the US.

In South Africa, there has been a decrease in accidents caused by mobile machinery since the industry has introduced the technology into its operations. With South Africa's stringent mine safety legislation leading the world in this regard, the country now also has some of the most advanced technology available globally.

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Market Positioning

11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

12. Company Profiles

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Recent Developments

12.1. Becker Mining Systems

12.2. Booyco Electronics

12.3. Caterpillar

12.4. Correct-AI

12.5. Hexagon

12.6. Ifm Efector

12.7. Komatsu

12.8. Matrix Design Group LLC

12.9. MST Global

12.10. Newtrax (Sandvik)

12.11. PBE Group

12.12. Preco Electronics (Sensata Technologies)

12.13. Pronto

12.14. RealTrac Technologies

12.15. Schauenburg Systems

12.16. Septentrio

12.17. Sick AG

12.18. Strata Worldwide LLC

12.19. Wabtec Corporation

Appendix

