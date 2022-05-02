Global mine proximity detection and collision avoidance systems market is projected to reach USD 1210 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period - as per Tersus Strategy Report

MILWAUKEE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market by System Type (PDS, CWS and CAS), by Technology (Radar, Electromagnetic Field, UWB, GPS, RFID, Cameras and Others), by Application (Surface Mining Equipment and Underground Mining Equipment), by Mining Type (Mineral Mining, Metal Mining and Coal Mining), by Solution (Products, Services) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.
Restricted access, reduced visibility and small spaces can all increase the risk of collision between machines and personnel. Add operator fatigue and poor decisions into the mix, and equipment collision is one of the most hazardous aspects of mining.
While underground mines are unquestionably safer than they once were, accidents and injuries associated with mobile machinery remain a primary concern.
Proximity detection and collision awareness systems are the kind of safe guards that mine operators can implement to reduce accidents, keep track of machine movements and mitigate risk across the site.
PDS technology thus has much to offer mines globally; especially as mining operations seek digital integration that will continuously improve safety and productivity.
For more information about this report visit https://tersusstrategy.com/product/mine-proximity-detection-and-collision-avoidance-systems-market-2022-2030/
The mine proximity and collision avoidance systems market, by technology, is segmented into Radar, Electromagnetic Field, UWB, GPS, RFID, Cameras and Others. All technologies have been used in active working environments. Radar and GPS have been strongly adopted into surface applications, as well as the use of cameras.
Electromagnetic systems, while newer to the surface mining industry, can be used in conjunction with far-field technologies. It is ideal for close-range blind spot coverage for vehicles starting up, reversing and traveling at slow speeds.
Given the nature of the underground working environment, with factors such as low visibility, confined work areas, physical barriers and the heavy presence of mobile machinery, electromagnetic proximity detection has over the years been proven to be the most effective technology for these environments.
The mine proximity and collision avoidance systems market, by geography, is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The North American market is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share during the forecast period, especially the US. In the USA, proximity detection systems are now a legal requirement and the country is experiencing a significant drop in reported injuries and fatalities.
Moreover, companies are developing solutions that now promise even more flexibility and stability and is further expected to drive the growth for the proximity detection & collision avoidance systems in the US.
In South Africa, there has been a decrease in accidents caused by mobile machinery since the industry has introduced the technology into its operations. With South Africa's stringent mine safety legislation leading the world in this regard, the country now also has some of the most advanced technology available globally.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and scope
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline
2. Market Research Methodology
2.1. Research methodology and design
2.2. Sample selection
2.3. Reliability and validity
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Analysis
4.1. Market size and growth rates
4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends
4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts
4.4. Market constraints and challenges
4.5. Industry value chain analysis
4.6. Industry analysis – Porter's
4.6.1. Threat of new entrants
4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers
4.6.4. Threat of substitutes
4.6.5. Competitive rivalry
4.7. PEST analysis
4.7.1. Political/legal landscape
4.7.2. Economic landscape
4.7.3. Social landscape
4.7.4. Technological landscape
5. Market Breakdown – by System Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. PDS
5.3. CWS
5.4. CAS
6. Market Breakdown – by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Radar
6.3. Electromagnetic Field
6.4. UWB
6.5. GPS
6.6. RFID
6.7. Cameras
6.8. Others
7. Market Breakdown – by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Surface Mining Equipment
7.3. Underground Mining Equipment
8. Market Breakdown – by Mining Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Mineral Mining
8.3. Metal Mining
8.4. Coal Mining
9. Market Breakdown – by Solution
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Product
9.2.1. Hardware
9.2.2. Software
9.3. Service
10. Market Breakdown – by Geography
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.1.2. North America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.1.3. North America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.1.4. North America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.1.5. North America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.1.6. North America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.1.7. North America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Country
10.1.7.1. U.S.
10.1.7.1.1. U.S. Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.1.7.1.2. U.S. Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.1.7.1.3. U.S. Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.1.7.1.4. U.S. Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.1.7.1.5. U.S. Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.1.7.1.6. U.S. Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.1.7.2. Canada
10.1.7.2.1. Canada Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.1.7.2.2. Canada Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.1.7.2.3. Canada Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.1.7.2.4. Canada Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.1.7.2.5. Canada Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.1.7.2.6. Canada Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.1.7.3. Mexico
10.1.7.3.1. Mexico Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.1.7.3.2. Mexico Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.1.7.3.3. Mexico Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.1.7.3.4. Mexico Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.1.7.3.5. Mexico Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.1.7.3.6. Mexico Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.2. South America
10.2.1. South America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.2.2. South America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.2.3. South America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.2.4. South America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.2.5. South America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.2.6. South America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.2.7. South America Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Country
10.2.7.1. Brazil
10.2.7.1.1. Brazil Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.2.7.1.2. Brazil Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.2.7.1.3. Brazil Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.2.7.1.4. Brazil Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.2.7.1.5. Brazil Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.2.7.1.6. Brazil Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.2.7.2. Chile
10.2.7.2.1. Chile Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.2.7.2.2. Chile Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.2.7.2.3. Chile Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.2.7.2.4. Chile Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.2.7.2.5. Chile Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.2.7.2.6. Chile Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.2.7.3. Peru
10.2.7.3.1. Peru Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.2.7.3.2. Peru Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.2.7.3.3. Peru Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.2.7.3.4. Peru Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.2.7.3.5. Peru Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.2.7.3.6. Peru Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.2.7.4. Colombia
10.2.7.4.1. Colombia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.2.7.4.2. Colombia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.2.7.4.3. Colombia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.2.7.4.4. Colombia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.2.7.4.5. Colombia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.2.7.4.6. Colombia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Europe Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.3.2. Europe Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.3.3. Europe Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.3.4. Europe Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.3.5. Europe Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.3.6. Europe Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.3.7. Europe Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Country
10.3.7.1. UK
10.3.7.1.1. UK Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.3.7.1.2. UK Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.3.7.1.3. UK Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.3.7.1.4. UK Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.3.7.1.5. UK Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.3.7.1.6. UK Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.3.7.2. Germany
10.3.7.2.1. Germany Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.3.7.2.2. Germany Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.3.7.2.3. Germany Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.3.7.2.4. Germany Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.3.7.2.5. Germany Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.3.7.2.6. Germany Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.3.7.3. France
10.3.7.3.1. France Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.3.7.3.2. France Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.3.7.3.3. France Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.3.7.3.4. France Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.3.7.3.5. France Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.3.7.3.6. France Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.3.7.4. Russia
10.3.7.4.1. Russia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.3.7.4.2. Russia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.3.7.4.3. Russia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.3.7.4.4. Russia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.3.7.4.5. Russia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.3.7.4.6. Russia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.3.7.5. Sweden
10.3.7.5.1. Sweden Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.3.7.5.2. Sweden Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.3.7.5.3. Sweden Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.3.7.5.4. Sweden Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.3.7.5.5. Sweden Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.3.7.5.6. Sweden Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.3.7.6. Poland
10.3.7.6.1. Poland Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.3.7.6.2. Poland Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.3.7.6.3. Poland Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.3.7.6.4. Poland Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.3.7.6.5. Poland Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.3.7.6.6. Poland Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. APAC Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.4.2. APAC Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.4.3. APAC Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.4.4. APAC Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.4.5. APAC Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.4.6. APAC Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.4.7. APAC Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Country
10.4.8. China
10.4.8.1.1. China Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.4.8.1.2. China Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.4.8.1.3. China Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.4.8.1.4. China Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.4.8.1.5. China Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.4.8.1.6. China Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.4.8.2. India
10.4.8.2.1. India Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.4.8.2.2. India Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.4.8.2.3. India Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.4.8.2.4. India Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.4.8.2.5. India Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.4.8.2.6. India Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.4.8.3. Australia
10.4.8.3.1.1. Australia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.4.8.3.1.2. Australia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.4.8.3.1.3. Australia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.4.8.3.1.4. Australia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.4.8.3.1.5. Australia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.4.8.3.1.6. Australia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.4.8.4. Indonesia
10.4.8.4.1. Indonesia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.4.8.4.2. Indonesia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.4.8.4.3. Indonesia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.4.8.4.4. Indonesia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.4.8.4.5. Indonesia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.4.8.4.6. Indonesia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.5. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. MEA Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.5.2. MEA Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.5.3. MEA Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.5.4. MEA Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.5.5. MEA Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.5.6. MEA Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.5.7. MEA Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Country
10.5.7.1. South Africa
10.5.7.1.1. South Africa Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.5.7.1.2. South Africa Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.5.7.1.3. South Africa Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.5.7.1.4. South Africa Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.5.7.1.5. South Africa Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.5.7.1.6. South Africa Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.5.7.2. Congo
10.5.7.2.1. Congo Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.5.7.2.2. Congo Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.5.7.2.3. Congo Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.5.7.2.4. Congo Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.5.7.2.5. Congo Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.5.7.2.6. Congo Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
10.5.7.3. Zambia
10.5.7.3.1.1. Zambia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, 2022-2030
10.5.7.3.1.2. Zambia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by System Type
10.5.7.3.1.3. Zambia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Technology
10.5.7.3.1.4. Zambia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Application
10.5.7.3.1.5. Zambia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Mining Type
10.5.7.3.1.6. Zambia Mine Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance Systems Market, by Solution
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Market Positioning
11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis
11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players
12. Company Profiles
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Product Benchmarking
- Recent Developments
12.1. Becker Mining Systems
12.2. Booyco Electronics
12.3. Caterpillar
12.4. Correct-AI
12.5. Hexagon
12.6. Ifm Efector
12.7. Komatsu
12.8. Matrix Design Group LLC
12.9. MST Global
12.10. Newtrax (Sandvik)
12.11. PBE Group
12.12. Preco Electronics (Sensata Technologies)
12.13. Pronto
12.14. RealTrac Technologies
12.15. Schauenburg Systems
12.16. Septentrio
12.17. Sick AG
12.18. Strata Worldwide LLC
12.19. Wabtec Corporation
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://tersusstrategy.com/product/mine-proximity-detection-and-collision-avoidance-systems-market-2022-2030/
Media Contact:
Tersus Strategy
Kevin Matthew, Business Development Manager
Info@tersusstrategy.com
+1 (414) 882-8941
333 W Brown Deer Rd. 53217-2372 Milwaukee Wisconsin USA
SOURCE Tersus Strategy
