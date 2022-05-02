Rosy Wins Webby Award: Apps and Software Best Visual Design - Aesthetic 2022

The Sexual Wellness App Tops the Shortlist for International Awards Honoring Best of Apps and Software.

DALLAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Rosy announces that it has been named the Best Visual Design - Aesthetic 2022, Apps and Software Category in the 26th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital; Ziwe Fumudoh, Comedian & Writer; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Felecia Hatcher, CEO, Black Ambition, Sridhar Ramaswamy; Co-Founder & CEO, Neeva; David Droga; Founder and Chairman, Droga5, R/GA; Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO, PRETTYBIRD; Dan Pfeiffer, Co-Host, Pod Save America and Werner Vogels, VP & CTO Amazon.

Developed by doctors and psychologists and helmed by CEO and Founder Lyndsey Harper, MD, Rosy is the first-of-its-kind platform for the 43% of us who experience sexual concerns. The app meets you right where you are so you can take your sexual health into your own hands. With three membership tiers available, offerings include customized Wellness Plans, individual and group intimacy coaching, audio and written erotica, educational videos, supportive online community, and much more.

"Rosy has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

"As a small but mighty team who put in many hours of hard work on our app design and aesthetic, we're thrilled to be recognized by the Webby Awards," said Lyndsey Harper, MD, Founder and CEO of Rosy. "Approachability and fostering a sense of community are integral parts of our mission to destigmatize the conversation around sexual wellness. We're so glad to be recognized for our success in these arenas."

Rosy will be honored at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 16th, hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

This year's Webby Special Achievement honorees include: Megan Thee Stallion (Webby Artist of the Year), Anil Dash and Kevin McCoy (Webby Lifetime Achievement), Takashi Murakami (Webby Special Achievement), Drew Barrymore (Webby Special Achievement), Adam Scott (Webby Best Actor), and #saygay (Webby Social Movement of the Year).

Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger) the Webby Awards' star-studded ceremony – presented by Verizon – will take place in New York City on Monday, May 16, and will celebrate the best of the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night's big winners on May 16th at #Webbys on Instagram and Twitter, and the show at webbyawards.com.

About Rosy:

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Lyndsey Harper in collaboration with a team of doctors and psychologists, Rosy was born out of a genuine need. While practicing as an Ob/Gyn, Dr. Harper came across myriad patients with sexual health questions and concerns that had often gone unaddressed for many years. As part of her ISSWSH fellowship in sexual wellness, she discovered real evidence-based solutions for women who face sexual challenges – however, they're often ignored due to embarrassment and lack of proper physician time and training. Rosy was created to be a safe place for women to find connection and interventions for sexual health needs on their own terms, all within one trusted, research-backed platform. And medical professionals agree – more than 6% of Ob/Gyns in the United States are now recommending Rosy to their patients.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, includingWebsites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. Established in 1996, this year's Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

