Itinerary for the National Culture Summit: The Future of Arts, Culture and Heritage in Canada

National Culture Summit gathers leaders for a conversation on resilience, sustainability and transformation in this important industry.
OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host the National Culture Summit May 2-4, 2022, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.
The summit will bring together leaders in the arts, culture and heritage sectors from across the country for a national conversation on resilience, sustainability and transformation. The summit will take place in person and online with various media opportunities.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Media should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of event.
Schedule of events for May 2, 2022:
EVENT: National Culture Summit – Welcome Reception
PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 5:30 p.m
NOTES: Open to media. Media are invited to cover the formal speaking program
Schedule of events for May 3, 2022:
EVENT: Summit Opening
- Welcome
- Algonquin Anishinaabe Elder Opening
- Artistic Performance
- Minister's Opening Remarks
PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 8:30 a.m
NOTES: Open to media. Media are asked to arrive no later than 8 a.m. Following his opening remarks in Southam Hall, Minister Rodriguez will be available to the media in the Julia Foster Gallery at 9:45 a.m.
EVENT: Plenary Session 1: Armchair Discussion with Arts, Culture and Heritage Leaders
PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 9:15 a.m.
NOTES: Open to media.
EVENT: Plenary Session 2: Supporting Workers in the Arts, Culture and Heritage Sectors
PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
NOTES: Open to media
EVENT: Plenary Session 3: Arts, Culture and Heritage as Mirrors and Drivers of Social Change
PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 3:30 p.m.
NOTES: Open to media
EVENT: Closing Artistic Performance and Group Photo
PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 4:50 p.m.
NOTES: Open to media
Schedule of events for May 4:
EVENT: Welcome and Artistic Performance
PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 8:30 a.m.
NOTES: Open to media
EVENT: Plenary Session 4: The Role of Digital Platforms and Technology in Arts, Culture and Heritage Landscapes
PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 9:00 a.m.
NOTES: Open to media
EVENT: Closing Fireside Chat with the Minister of Canadian Heritage
PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 10:45 a.m.
NOTES: Open to media
EVENT: Closing Artistic Performance and Algonquin Anishnaabe Elder Closing
PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa
TIME: 11:15 a.m.
NOTES: Open to media
