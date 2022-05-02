Itinerary for the National Culture Summit: The Future of Arts, Culture and Heritage in Canada

National Culture Summit gathers leaders for a conversation on resilience, sustainability and transformation in this important industry.

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host the National Culture Summit May 2-4, 2022, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

The summit will bring together leaders in the arts, culture and heritage sectors from across the country for a national conversation on resilience, sustainability and transformation. The summit will take place in person and online with various media opportunities.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Media should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of event.

Schedule of events for May 2, 2022:

EVENT: National Culture Summit – Welcome Reception

PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 5:30 p.m

NOTES: Open to media. Media are invited to cover the formal speaking program

Schedule of events for May 3, 2022:

EVENT: Summit Opening

Welcome

Algonquin Anishinaabe Elder Opening

Artistic Performance

Minister's Opening Remarks

PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 8:30 a.m

NOTES: Open to media. Media are asked to arrive no later than 8 a.m. Following his opening remarks in Southam Hall, Minister Rodriguez will be available to the media in the Julia Foster Gallery at 9:45 a.m.

EVENT: Plenary Session 1: Armchair Discussion with Arts, Culture and Heritage Leaders

PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 9:15 a.m.

NOTES: Open to media.

EVENT: Plenary Session 2: Supporting Workers in the Arts, Culture and Heritage Sectors

PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 10:30 a.m.

NOTES: Open to media

EVENT: Plenary Session 3: Arts, Culture and Heritage as Mirrors and Drivers of Social Change

PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 3:30 p.m.

NOTES: Open to media

EVENT: Closing Artistic Performance and Group Photo

PLACE: Southam Hall – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 4:50 p.m.

NOTES: Open to media

Schedule of events for May 4:

EVENT: Welcome and Artistic Performance

PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 8:30 a.m.

NOTES: Open to media

EVENT: Plenary Session 4: The Role of Digital Platforms and Technology in Arts, Culture and Heritage Landscapes

PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

NOTES: Open to media

EVENT: Closing Fireside Chat with the Minister of Canadian Heritage

PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 10:45 a.m.

NOTES: Open to media

EVENT: Closing Artistic Performance and Algonquin Anishnaabe Elder Closing

PLACE: Canada Room – National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

TIME: 11:15 a.m.

NOTES: Open to media

SOURCE Canadian Heritage