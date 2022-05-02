smarTours Finds International Travel Demand is Up; Western Europe Destinations Leading the Way Despite War in Ukraine

Covid-19 Re-entry Testing Requirements Still a Barrier for Some Travelers

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey from, smarTours, a leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations around the world, of 695 travelers found that Americans' interest in international travel is picking up. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of surveyed travelers are planning to go abroad this year. Interest in traveling to Western Europe has not been significantly impacted by the war in Ukraine. 47% of surveyed travelers felt safe traveling to Western Europe. In contrast, travelers do not feel safe going to Eastern Europe this year. Only 6% of surveyed travelers said they felt safe visiting this region.

"Travelers are ready to break out the Euros," says Christine Petersen, smarTours CEO. "Travelers understand the geographical realities of the war in Ukraine and that is not keeping them from visiting Europe this summer. Travelers are eager to get back to the joy of travel by either visiting their favorite European destination or checking a new destination off their bucket list."

Return Covid-19 testing to re-enter the U.S. is the driving reason travelers are not going abroad this year. For those not traveling internationally this year, more than half (52%) reported that the fear of having to quarantine abroad is the leading reason. Travelers are also still profoundly confused about country re-entry guidelines. 74% of travelers reported that they either moderately to not at all understood country entry guidelines. Travelers expressed irritation at trying to understand Covid-19 guidelines for travel. So much so, 30% of travelers surveyed found going to the dentist more enjoyable and 27% found jury duty more enjoyable.

Many travelers will be happy with the recent mask mandate being overturned. 53% of travelers surveyed reported that the loosening of Covid-19 requirements made them more willing to travel. In addition, many travelers are indifferent about masks affecting their decision to travel. 26% of travelers surveyed said they were neutral about the decision to lift Covid-19 restrictions affecting their decision to travel.

To find out more about upcoming smarTours tours that are available to U.S. travelers please visit: https://smartours.com/find-a-tour/

Methodology: Findings are based on a survey fielded to hundreds of travelers from February 26th, 2022- to March 6th, 2022.

About smarTours:

smarTours is a leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations worldwide. The company currently offers more than 50 guided tours. All smarTours trips include international airfare, hotels in convenient locations, knowledgeable English-speaking local guides, in-depth excursions and sightseeing, and many meals. More than 250,000 bucket list trips have been taken since the founding of the company in 1996.

Media Contact

Allyson Noonan, smarTours, 1 858 245 7256, ally@smarTours.com

SOURCE smarTours