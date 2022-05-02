Elite Consulting Partners Announces Kyle Kroberger, National Market Manager, Senior Transition Consultant

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great excitement that Elite Consulting Partners announces the addition of Kyle Kroberger, National Market Manager and Senior Transition Consultant, to their team. In addition to his commendable service as a United States Navy S.E.A.L., Kyle has established a well-regarded career as an award-winning investment management professional and tenacious business developer with a passion for building influential and lasting relationships with financial advisors.
Kyle has amassed a distinguished resume, with notable positions of leadership within the financial services industry. Among them are Regional Recruiting Director, at Ameriprise Financial Services; External Wholesaler and Senior Vice President at BNY Mellon Investment Management; External Wholesaler, Senior Vice President, CRPC at Pioneer Investments; External Wholesaler, Senior Vice President, CRPC at John Handcock Funds; and Assistant Asset Management Advisor, Assistant Vice President, CFM at Merrill Lynch.
Kyle states, "I have taken great pride in surrounding myself throughout my career with top-tier industry professionals who are changing the game in their field. That high level of performance, commitment, and expertise is exactly what I have found within the team at Elite Consulting Partners and what drew me to my new position National Market Manager and Senior Transition Consultant . Frank LaRosa has established a firm second to none in the transition consulting space and I am excited to bring the benefit of my full skill set to the company."
Frank LaRosa, Elite Consulting Partners Chief Executive Officer, expresses, "Kyle is a financial services professional of the highest caliber. His industry acumen, commitment to achievement, and tireless pursuit of excellence for his advisor clients will no doubt level-up the performance of the entire Elite Consulting Partners organization. Additionally, Kyle's service to our country as a United States Navy S.E.A.L. makes his addition to our team an extraordinary honor for the entire company."
Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger & acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry. Elite Consulting Partners prides itself on offering unparalleled service, unbiased advice, and expert guidance to both advisors and corporate clients in order to ensure each client's objectives and goals are realized during their due-diligence and transition process.
To learn more about Elite Consulting Partners visit www.eliteconsultingpartners.com for further information.
SOURCE Elite Consulting Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.