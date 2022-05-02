Mashgin Wins Gold Edison Award For Its AI-Powered Touchless Self-Checkout System

World's fastest and most vetted touchless checkout system honored in Innovative Services, AI Platform Category

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashgin, the world's fastest touchless self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision, today announced it has won a Gold Edison™ Award for Innovative Services, AI-Powered Platforms. Winning an Edison Award is one of the highest accolades a company can receive for the successful launch of a game-changing new product or service. The 2022 Edison Award Winners represent a diverse population of people, products, industries, and target communities. The complete list of winners is showcased at edisonawards.com. Watch a short video of consumers using Mashgin here.

"For decades, the Edison Awards have introduced the world to companies that have gone on to change our businesses and lives," Mashgin CEO and co-founder Abhinai Srivastava said. "To be included in the same ranks is humbling and a testament to all of the hard work done by the Mashgin team. We're excited to expand Mashgin deployments in the U.S. and abroad to help busy people save valuable time and help convenience stores, airports, stadiums and entertainment venues, and corporate cafeterias increase customer satisfaction and ROI."

Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System is an instantaneous self-checkout experience that uses computer vision to identify items from virtually any angle with 99.9% accuracy -- without the need for barcodes, RFIDs, and consistent packaging. Consumers simply place their items on the Mashgin kiosk tray, pay, and go — in 10 seconds or less. Mashgin's touchless checkout solution is found in 800+ locations, including convenience stores, cafeterias, stadiums, hospitals, and airports. Mashgin systems complete transactions as much as 400% faster than cashiers and 800% faster than traditional self-checkout.

"The 2022 Edison Award winners are not only innovators but also leaders in their field and community. We award this honor for the technological advances and their impact on industry. We know that Mashgin's innovation will have long-lasting effects on the world," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

The Edison win comes after Mashgin was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies in Retail for 2022, as well as CB Insights' Retail Tech 100 annual ranking of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

About the Edison Awards

The Edison Awards™ is an annual honor designed to recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. Started in 1987 and named after Thomas Edison, the vision of the Edison Awards is guided by his legacy, vision, and the Menlo Park team who successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market. Edison Award recipients represent "game-changing" products, services, and excellence in leadership and innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards, complete program, and a list of winners, visit http://www.edisonawards.com.

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision. Consumers demand instant gratification. Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is four times faster than cashiers and traditional points-of-sale. There's no need to look for and scan bar codes: customers simply place their items on Mashgin's tray, pay electronically, and can be on their way in as little as 10 seconds.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on https://twitter.com/Mashgin and LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at http://www.mashgin.com/.

