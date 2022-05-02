User Provisioning Software Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | BFSI Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "User Provisioning Software Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The user provisioning software market value is set to grow by USD 4.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Company Profiles

The user provisioning software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The user provisioning software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Atos SE, Avatier Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EmpowerID Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Software Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, SolarWinds Corp., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers user provisioning software to manage mainframe access and securely connect users with applications and data through multi-factor authentication.

Market Segmentation

Technavio report extensively covers user provisioning software market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By End-user, the market is classified as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others. The user provisioning software market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. The BFSI sector includes banking, insurance, and all other financial verticals. The increasing adoption of banking services and the complete digitalization of the systems are facilitating vast content generation. In this situation, user provisioning software enables financial organizations to manage user content electronically across diverse systems and processes, ranging from a single window to the overall development. As the market is moving toward a customer-centric ecosystem, an overwhelming amount of content is generated. A user-provisioning software allows a financial institution to meet the challenges that include compliance requirements, content management, user security, transparency, and the availability of the software across platforms, time, and geographies. The end goal is to improve customer services across platforms and geographies, workflow automation, and the increasing overall efficiency to drive the growth of the global user provisioning software market in the BFSI sector. Therefore, this segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the user provisioning software market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of technologies across industries will facilitate the user-provisioning software market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for large-scale user provisioning is the key driver fueling the user provisioning software market growth. The beneficiary attributes of deploying user provisioning software in large-scale management scenarios include easy access to information systems across diverse on-premises applications, a secure network for managing user identity, and the enhanced management of user data, which translates into reduced risks of internal and external breaches. Also, user provisioning software can help in achieving regulatory compliance by providing the tools to implement comprehensive security and audit. Such numerous benefits will drive the user-provisioning software market growth during the forecast period.

However, growing competition from open-source platforms is the factor hindering the user-provisioning software market growth. Open-source software is rich in demand as it provides useful features and is available on the internet for free of cost. This has attracted many small emerging enterprises to use open-source user provisioning software for integrated management. Nonetheless, the software also saves costs such as the purchasing and licensing costs of commercial software, which are usually high. Furthermore, the availability of source code, fast deployment, and reliability are the main advantages of the open-source platform. These advantages have increased the prominence and popularity of open-source platforms. However, such increas8ing prominence will hinder the user provisioning software market growth during the forecast period.

User Provisioning Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.11 Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atos SE, Avatier Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EmpowerID Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Software Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, SolarWinds Corp., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

