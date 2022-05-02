CobbleStone Software Pioneers Million-Clause Initiative to Enhance Contract Artificial Intelligence

CobbleStone Software is pleased to announce its momentous million-clause initiative to nurture and enhance its proprietary contract artificial intelligence engine with machine learning - VISDOM® AI.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized contract management software leader according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is pleased to announce its momentous million-clause initiative to nurture and enhance its proprietary contract artificial intelligence engine with machine learning - VISDOM® AI.

CobbleStone® aims to enter a staggering 1,000,000 clauses into VISDOM AI for an incredibly robust repository of real-life clauses for machine learning. Natural language processes (NLP) and named-entity recognition are the foundations of this momentous and bold initiative for CobbleStone Contract Insight® users to enjoy an ever more intelligent contract management process.

VISDOM's knowledge base will include over 140 standard clauses, as well as many uncommon clause categories tailored to industry-specific contract management software needs. Some common clauses that VISDOM learns from to become even more strong are:

> Indemnification Clauses

> Assignability Clauses

> Notices

> Jurisdiction Clauses

> Value Clauses

> Confidentiality Clauses

> Amendments

> Waivers

> Intellectual Property Clauses

CobbleStone Contract Insight users can also easily add their own clauses to VISDOM for powerful machine learning in addition to those in this million-clause initiative.

"We at CobbleStone Software are eager to forge ahead on this bold and momentous million-clause initiative for the betterment of our clients' intelligent contract lifecycle management processes," says Mark Nastasi, President of CobbleStone Software.

"CobbleStone users with VISDOM can enjoy a contract intelligence engine that has learned from up to 1 million common, industry-specific, and niche clauses out of the box for unprecedented contract oversight!"

Click here to learn more about CobbleStone's million-clause initiative!

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

