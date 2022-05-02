PLANET FITNESS INVITES HIGH SCHOOL TEENS TO WORK OUT FOR FREE ALL SUMMER LONG TO IMPROVE THEIR MENTAL & PHYSICAL HEALTH

'High School Summer Pass' Program Allows High Schoolers Ages 14 – 19 to Get Active at Planet Fitness' 50+ Locations in Canada From May 16-August 31

Research shows that only one-third (37.2 per cent) of youth aged 12 to 17 met the Canadian Guidelines for Children and Youth physical activity recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic*

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is inviting high schoolers ages 14 – 19** to work out for free at any of its more than 50 Planet Fitness locations across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick from May 16 through August 31 as part of the High School Summer Pass initiative.

High School Summer Pass was formally known as Teen Summer Challenge, which was the first program of its kind launched in 2019 and saw more than 900,000 teens sign-up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period across the U.S. and Canada. Starting today, high schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass to pre-register and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off on Monday, May 16. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

PLANET FITNESS EMPOWERS TEENS TO STAY ACTIVE

According to Statistics Canada, one-third (37.2 per cent) of youth aged 12 to 17 met the Canadian Guidelines for Children and Youth physical activity recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to half (50.8 per cent) of youth pre-pandemic***.

"As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives."

To further motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority, all participants who sign up starting May 16 are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each province, and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer****. These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

A SAFE, CLEAN AND WELCOMING ENVIRONMENT TO GET MOVING

In addition to free in-club fitness training that all High School Summer Pass participants will have access to, the certified trainers at Planet Fitness have also designed 15 trainer-led workout videos and 10 downloadable workouts – encompassing cardio, strength, toning and sports circuits – just for high schoolers (across all fitness levels). This content will be available on the Planet Fitness App and at PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass starting May 16.

This summer and all year-round, Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe and is the first fitness brand to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness' leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all its more than 2,200 facilities.

Enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs include:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App – available to all High School Summer Pass participants

participants A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any of the more than 50 Planet Fitness locations across Canada, visit PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass.

*Survey conducted by Statistics Canada in September 2021 **Teenagers ages 14 – 19 can visit any Planet Fitness location in Canada. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Teens under 18 must sign-up with a parent or guardian in-club or online at PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass. Once the parent or guardian waiver is signed for teens under 18, teens can work out alone. Students who are already 18 do not need a parent or guardian to be present during the sign-up process. ***Survey conducted by Statistics Canada in September 2021 **** No purchase necessary. Open to legal Canadian residents of ON, AB, MB, SK, NB and BC, who are 14-19 years of age. Begins 12:00 am ET on 5/16/22; ends 11:59 pm ET on 8/31/22. One Grand Prize of $5,000. Six First Prizes of $500 (one per province). Odds depend on number of entries. Math skill test required. For Official Rules, visit https://www.planetfitness.ca/sweepstakes-rules.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had 15.2 million members and 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

