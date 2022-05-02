LumApps Introduces LumApps Journeys, a Personalized Employee Journey Solution

Smart, no-code tool enables organizations to deliver personalized employee journeys in the flow of work to optimize engagement and productivity

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, is announcing LumApps Journeys, an intelligent solution that empowers organizations to deliver contextualized employee journeys within the flow of work.

LumApps Journeys leverages technology acquired through its recently completed acquisition of HeyAxel. LumApps is integrating HeyAxel's powerful no-code HR automation and employee onboarding capabilities and has expanded its platform to include intelligent, automated journeys for a variety of other common moments in the employee lifecycle, such as training and development, event planning, and tailored communication campaigns.

LumApps Journeys is a flexible orchestration engine that gets smarter over time. It's simple to set up, and provides a seamless experience across devices and applications. Key features and benefits include:

Enriched employee profiles generated from multiple data sources, that leaders can use to create and deploy dynamic targeting and persona-based campaigns with recommended next best actions for employees.

generated from multiple data sources, that leaders can use to create and deploy dynamic targeting and persona-based campaigns with recommended next best actions for employees. Multi-channel, multi-device content delivery to ensure messages are seen by employees throughout their workday based on individual needs or preferences, and allow employees to pick up where they left off across devices.

to ensure messages are seen by employees throughout their workday based on individual needs or preferences, and allow employees to pick up where they left off across devices. Customized goal-tracking functionality and intelligent insights to monitor success and allow organizations to know how initiatives are performing per region, population and delivery method.

"Delivering a positive employee journey begins with understanding the unique needs and preferences of each individual," said Lionel Moizeau, product manager for Journeys. "Every journey will look different based on who the person is, what job they do, and where they work. With LumApps Journeys, organizations can put the employee at the center of the paradigm and provide a holistic experience that empowers employees everywhere. In essence, we're bringing the same comprehensive campaign functionality used in the consumer world to employees to help promote corporate culture, deliver better employee experiences, and ultimately help retain talent."

LumApps Journeys guides employees through key moments in their lifecycle with simplified and personalized experiences. It saves managers and employees valuable time by automating and streamlining HR tasks, such as onboarding, IT tasks, and culture initiatives.

"Our goal is to help organizations deliver the best employee experience possible from day one," said Chris McLaughlin, CMO at LumApps. "The typical onboarding process consists of about 54 tasks. Statistics show it takes an average of six to eight months for a new hire to be fully operational. Using LumApps Journeys, organizations can accelerate this process and get employees productive quickly. More importantly, since 44% of resignations happen in the first year of employment, a positive onboarding experience can lead to greater employee engagement and longer-term retention."

Click here for more information on LumApps Journeys and be sure to attend the webinar " Improve Employee Journeys to Fortify the Employee Lifecycle " on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. CT.

About LumApps

LumApps is a leading Employee Experience Platform first launched in 2015 to unify the modern workforce through better communication, engagement, and instant access to information. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps intelligently connects people, information, and business applications to empower employees and enhance productivity. The product tailors each experience to the unique needs of the employee, from executives and managers to frontline workers. LumApps is a true SaaS platform designed to scale to the needs of today's largest enterprises and is easily accessible across any device or language.

With over 270 people in 7 offices located on three continents, LumApps serves prominent companies like Veolia, Airbus, Valeo, Air Liquide, The Economist and Electronic Arts, supporting more than 4 million users worldwide. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

